Producing the resources that power the nation is an important part of West Virginia’s history. At the Beech Ridge Wind Farm in Greenbrier County, we are continuing that tradition. As the plant manager and a wind turbine technician working at the project, we have experienced firsthand the benefits West Virginians can expect from an expanding renewable energy industry.
Clean energy jobs pay higher than the median wage in our state, and wind technicians earn some of the highest wages in the industry. Wind technicians get great views from the tops of the turbines, and we get to enjoy the wildlife and the countryside in the mountains. The best part is that these jobs don’t require a fancy degree.
The team that operates the site comes from all backgrounds – the military, diesel mechanics, construction, manufacturing, and railroads to name a few. Other people have never worked with hand tools before. Neither of us ever expected to join the wind industry, but Invenergy, the owner of Beech Ridge, offered training, and stable, well-paid jobs at a time when our previous industries weren’t hiring. The Beech Ridge team has been active in career days and job fairs in the area, and it’s exciting to see the next generation’s interest in the opportunities available in the wind industry.
Wind power production is also inherently rural. The state’s best wind resources are on mountain ridges, so the development of future projects will necessarily bring construction, technician, and management jobs to those rural locations. At Beech Ridge, all our people are local; we live within an hour of the site. And while we don’t control where every electron goes, the low-cost clean power from Beech Ridge gets distributed all along the East Coast – not just to big cities like New York.
The benefits of renewable energy development go beyond just job creation. In 2021, in-state landowners collected $9.5 million in land lease payments for hosting clean energy projects. Our state’s communities also saw $6 million in property, state, and local tax revenue in 2021. That means more revenue for critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, and emergency services. When clean energy projects come to West Virginia, the whole community benefits.
The renewable energy industry in West Virginia will only continue to grow, bringing more and more job opportunities, tax revenue, and investment from developers to the Mountain State – if we get a level playing field from Congress.
That’s why we’re calling on Sen. Joe Manchin and other West Virginia leaders to continue to support the growth of clean energy in our state through key provisions in the budget legislation currently under debate in Congress.
We also hope our fellow West Virginians continue to stay open minded and receptive to the benefits that an expanded renewable energy industry can bring to our state, and most importantly to our rural communities. Wind, solar, and battery storage are the technologies of today and tomorrow, and our state can see huge benefits by getting on board with the clean energy transition that is accelerating across the nation.
— Keith Dempsey is operations and maintenance manager and Mike Tolley is lead wind tech at Beech Ridge Energy Center near Rupert.