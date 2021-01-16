Gov. Jim Justice’s blind and abiding trust in President Trump and his administration finally got the best of him this week when the governor learned that vaccination deliveries that had been promised to the state had, well, not really existed at all.
And now the state is left holding an empty bag of expectations. Residents are wondering just how long it will be before they can get – as hyped by the governor – inoculated against a disease that has killed 1,761 in the state and nearly 400,000 across the country.
All will work out for Big Jim and, more importantly, for state and country, we believe. A new and far more competent administration is on the way.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses that had been held in reserve for second shots – but no such reserve existed. In other words, Secretary Azar lied.
The Trump administration had already begun shipping out what was available toward the end of December, removing second doses for the two-dose regimen directly off the manufacturing line.
In short, robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Now, public and private health officials as well as governors, who had made plans based on a doubling of their vaccine supply this week, are facing a cold reality – again, thanks to the administration’s bungled management and long-distance association with telling the truth – that their allocations will remain largely flat.
Also, that second shot to lock in all the protections of the vaccines? Those are already out of the box, in the pipeline and, in some cases, in arms. The Trump administration’s initial policy was to hold back second doses to protect against manufacturing disruptions. But that approach shifted in recent weeks. Operation Warp Speed, which is overseeing vaccine distribution, stopped stockpiling second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of last year. Shipping of the last reserve doses of Moderna’s supply, meanwhile, began over the weekend.
Take this with a grain of salt, but federal government officials are saying that those in line for their second shots are still expected to get them on schedule because second doses will be prioritized over first shots and states are still receiving regular vaccine shipments.
State and local officials – including Big Jim – are ticked off and befuddled by the shifting directions and changing explanations about supply.
To top off their worries, a highly contagious virus variant – bringing a new version of misery – may be spreading throughout the country just as the U.S. finished a week with an average of 3,320 Covid-related deaths each day.
Perhaps Gov. Justice should adopt the attitude of Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, who told The Washington Post, “I have stopped paying a whole lot of attention to what is being said verbally at the federal level right now.”
Meanwhile, the names of West Virginians wanting a vaccine are printed on waiting lists at local health departments around the state. Arms are awaiting a second injection. Justice excited people about getting vaccinated for all the right reasons – to his credit – but now he can’t deliver, thanks to a failure with the administration which, given its track record, he should have expected.
We feel Jim’s pain. He had been doing his level best to ramp up delivery and administration of the vaccines to the point that the state was leading all others in the U.S. in that effort.
And then the administration – headed by a guy the governor calls a close friend – pulls the rug out from beneath the entire country.
This mess is courtesy of an administration that still hasn’t turned the corner on the pandemic, let alone built a wall along the southern border that Mexico would pay for, so we are not sure why anyone on God’s green Earth would trust the president’s team – only the best people, right? – to run a complex program where science matters and politics has no quarter.
And Azar? He is now the poster boy for the administration’s effort that has defined this administration: After he announced the problem with the vaccines? He announced his resignation – good on Jan. 20, which, yes, we would have been showing him the door all the same.