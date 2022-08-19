While Gov. Jim Justice spends inordinate amounts of time humble-bragging about a phantom economic rocketship ride he claims to have single-handedly engineered for the state, the foundations of education in West Virginia have been deteriorating, crumbling and falling into such disrepair that they will take significant investments of time and money to rebuild and provide an unobstructed road to travel.
Clearly, the governor has not been paying attention. Beyond that, there is serious concern as to whether he can fix much of anything – let alone a foundational matter upon which this state’s future will rise or fall.
In just the past couple of weeks, the state has received discouraging news on three different fronts, each sounding an alarm that our state’s political leaders, including our governor, have simply ignored – either that or they are deaf to such uncomfortable and inconvenient truths.
First, standardized test results show that a significant majority of West Virginia’s 11th-graders, kids who will be graduating soon, are not proficient in math or science. Not even close. Specifically, just 21 percent of those students are proficient in math and 27 percent are proficient in science.
The high water mark for the class is just breaking surface. In reading, 50 percent of the class tested as proficient. And that, of course, means that half of the class is not proficient.
The good news – the only hint of good news – is that most of the numbers are up from the previous year, the first full year of major Covid interruptions and distance learning. But the overall reading proficiency rate of 42 percent for all classes is below the rate of five years ago – when Justice was in his first year of his first term.
Other sour notes in the report, compiled from testing of students in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 11th grades:
λ28 percent tested proficient in science, the same as during the pandemic’s first year but ten percentage points lower than the 2017-2018 academic year – again, early in Justice’s first term.
λThe proficiency score in math rose five percentage points from a historic low of 28 during the pandemic. But math scores were their highest among third-graders – 46 percent proficiency – before declining steadily to 21 percent proficiency for our 11th-graders.
The second report that underlined just how far the state has slipped of late was this: Less than 46 percent of public high school graduates in West Virginia in May of 2021 were college students during the past year.
The 45.9 percent “going to” rate represented a decline of 2.3 percent from the Class of 2020.
The statistics also show a 10 percent decline in male high school graduates in West Virginia heading to college in the last decade.
Finally, as detailed on a front-page story in today’s Register-Herald, the state will have close to 1,500 vacant teaching positions during the 2022-2023 school year.
Why?
John Quesenberry, president of the Raleigh County Education Association who has spent two decades in our schools, said multiple factors are contributing to the absence of teachers, including increased political interference, less respect for those in the profession and the loss of the freedom for teachers to just teach.
And, yes, pay, where the state ranks 49th out of 50.
So, to what good has the governor’s rocketship ride served if the most basic of our state government’s responsibilities – to educate our youth – is coming up near dead last in the country?
Where our politics have become so poisonous that teaachers are calling it quits?
Here is the truth: Whatever boost West Virginia fortunes have seen over the governor’s six years in office has come courtesy of generous outlays by the federal government, the latest a large pile of cash to address Covid concerns.
But make no mistake. It is through that great infusion of federal dollars that the state finds itself with a $1.3 billion budget surplus. And what does the governor want to do with that? He wants to permanently cut personal income taxes by 10 percent.
Clearly, he’s not been doing his homework. The lessons writ large across the blackboard of this state have not resonated with him.
It is a fair assessment to say that the governor does not know how to get the state out of the quagmire where education has been run up to its axles.
Forget the rocketship ride that never was. We just need someone to get education out of the ditch and back on the road to achievement and prosperity.
