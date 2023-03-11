Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly rain showers expected in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 32F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.