Of all the people in the state Gov. Jim Justice could have appointed to the board overseeing how the state will spend an anticipated $1 billion from its share of opioid settlements, Big Jim went political and self-serving, choosing Greg Duckworth, Raleigh County commissioner and the head of security at the Resort at Glade Springs – yes, that resort at Glade Springs, the one owned and operated by companies controlled by the governor and his family.
This smacks of payback for Duckworth’s loyalty to Justice. In 2021, he was the lone member of the three-person county commission to vote in support of creating a 30-year, $19.5 million tax increment financing district for two tracts of land that Justice’s children and Justice, himself, had stakes in.
From the get-go in setting up the West Virginia First Foundation board, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and other state lawyers pursuing lawsuits against pharmaceutical supply chain companies developed a Memorandum of Understanding on how the money from the lawsuits would be dispersed – and who should serve on the decision-making board.
We mention this because the memorandum says, clearly, that board members should have expertise that could be helpful for guiding the foundation, from substance use treatment practitioners to people experienced in finance. There was no mention of political favors. And this: A letter from Morrisey’s office says that nominating current elected officials is “highly discouraged.”
Regardless, in a thumbs down as big as the man himself, Justice is going to do what Justice wants to do, and he’s taking advice from nobody, just as political potentates do. The governor has a habit of appointing his good buddies, employees and their family members to state jobs regardless of their experience and expertise. It’s the ultimate good ol’ boys network where it’s not what you know, but who you know – and who you take your marching orders from.
Of course, Duckworth could always do the right thing and refuse the appointment, could rise above and avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
That hasn’t happened yet.
Two big thumbs up to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly for sentencing a former leader of the far-right Proud Boys on Thursday to 17 years in prison and the leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys to 15 years for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“That day broke our tradition of peaceful transfer of power, one of the most precious things we had as Americans,” Kelly said as he sentenced Joseph Biggs, 39, of Florida to the second longest prison term handed out so far to those involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. “We don’t have it anymore.”
Zachary Rehl, 38, and Biggs are two of four Proud Boys found guilty earlier this year of engaging in a seditious conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in power by force. While steep, the sentences are about half of what prosecutors sought and federal sentencing guidelines suggested.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, found guilty of a separate seditious conspiracy involving his extremist group, was sentenced earlier this year to 18 years in prison.
Thumbs up to The Beckley Arts Center and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition for teaming up to help those in recovery learn how to express themselves through art.
Throughout September, which is also National Recovery Month, the Beckley Arts Center will offer art classes every Friday geared toward people in recovery who are looking to develop and hone their skills. This month-long emphasis on recovery kicks off today, Friday, Sept. 1, with a Purple for Recovery Exhibition from 5-6 p.m. at the Beckley Arts Center on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
A second event will take place from 5-10 p.m. at Art Park in Beckley and will include recovery speakers, live music and a live mural painting.
Best of luck to all involved.
