In the next couple of years, West Virginia will be transitioning to new leadership in its governor’s office. In the here and now, Gov. Jim Justice is giving the impression that he has tired of the demands of the job, that he has checked out and moved on, caring not so much about the present but about the future – his future – and acting as though he would prefer we just dismiss him from any responsibility associated with finding a fix for whatever is broken. And don’t kid yourself, much is broken – including his will to fight for what is right.
Meanwhile, the state is left with a mess – multiple messes. And yet solutions can be had.
On Monday, after signing bills aimed at addressing staffing shortages among myriad issues at state prisons, Gov. Jim Justice used the occasion to tamp down any expectation for better days ahead.
“Is this going to absolutely solve all the problems and fix everything? Maybe not,” Justice said, sounding like a tired basketball coach who knows the odds are against his team making a deep run in the state tournament.
“This is all effort, all the bills, this is effort — don’t confuse effort with accomplishment,” the governor said. “If we need to do more to achieve, we need to do more. If we need to do better at how we perform our jobs and our duties, then we need to get better.”
This tired, white-flag rhetoric of surrender inspired no one and is coming from the politician who, long ago, ran for office with a vision of better days ahead. He had a plan to pave the road – literally – with his Roads to Prosperity bonding strategy that would put $1.6 billion to work on improving highways and byways, big and small, narrow and wide, all around the state. And he sold the deal to the people of West Virginia who passed a referendum on the issue with an overwhelmingly 72 percent vote of approval.
Not even Donald Trump is that popular, here.
Where, you might ask, is that governor, that leader, that marketer-in-chief?
Where is that guy who sold voters on the idea that an experienced, successful and well-regarded business man – a billionaire and the state’s richest man – could get a lot done for West Virginia, certainly more than a common and ordinary politician?
Well, he’s busy with other interests, his interests, his businesses, that do not concern the people of West Virginia, like running a golf tournament in cahoots with the Saudis.
In fact, Justice couldn’t be bothered to issue a call for a special legislative session until a whole 30 minutes in advance, catching most everyone off guard. Either he did not care about sharing his ideas for legislation or he did not want the public and the press to have time to examine and consider the 44 bills that he was offering up for consideration.
Not exactly the kind of transparency that we ask of our public servants.
As such, what we got was watered-down legislation to address the vacancy rate of prison staffing, at about 30 percent even as jail populations continue to crowd capacities. And about $27 million to boost pay, provide bonuses and cover some parole fees.
Try balancing that against a federal class action lawsuit filed by several prisoners over “inhumane conditions” and Division of Corrections Chief of Staff Brad Douglas’ estimate that it would take $60 million to fix pay for correctional officers and a whopping $250 million on much needed and delayed maintenance for the jails.
The yawning difference between what is needed and what Justice offered tells you everything you need to know about our CEO.
He has quit trying.
