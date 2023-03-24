This latest legislative session gave us plenty of heartburn and heartaches as legislators turned away from potential on multiple fronts to manage, instead, the predictable. They turned a deaf ear to the call of educational excellence – long operating in deficit territory here and the primary reason that the state’s economy never fires on all cylinders – and closed their eyes to quality health care for one and all. What diverted their attention, instead, was dividing a failing $7.4 billion state health agency into thirds to unknown outcomes and to write tax policy that essentially drains a state surplus, providing a tax cut that disproportionately favors the wealthy.
Not only did our legislators squander opportunities to invest equally in the people of this state, not only did they leave policy cakes half baked, but they also left future budgets standing on shaky ground.
And in the end, we will have nothing of merit to show for it – not too dissimilar from where our political class has positioned this state for decades.
Well, we expect more.
Having given away $750 million in tax cuts, again, largely to the rich, we can see a future on the not so distant horizon where other taxes – perhaps property, perhaps sales – will have to be jacked to make the budget work, even at its artificially depressed levels that have not been keeping up with inflation these past several years.
That was Gov. Jim Justice, by the way, standing on the sidelines, cheerleading for policy initiatives that will spare him, the state’s richest resident, from paying a fair share of taxes while our K-12 students are denied resources to make their dreams a reality.
It is no secret that our students face myriad challenges in their pursuit of a quality education that will lift many from the grinding effects of abject poverty so that they, too, might contribute to the economic growth of their home state.
Yes, lawmakers – promising all along that they would focus on public education this time around because, Lord knows, they have spent an inordinate amount of time accommodating the private sector – passed a bill that would see the state hire 2,500 teachers’ aides for kindergarten through third-grade classrooms, which, given the regressive effects of Covid on our students’ education performance, was necessary. One could make the argument that it was long overdue, as well, given tests from the National Assessment of Educational Progress that reported 22 percent of the state’s fourth-grade students were at or above proficient reading levels, a level that backed up to 21 percent by eighth grade.
We also applaud training for teachers in a phonics-based literacy program that has been successful elsewhere at raising student reading performance.
But why stop supplementary staffing at the third-grade level? School children from kindergarten all the way through those seniors who will be facing the rigors of a college curriculum next fall are desperately in need of a teacher’s undivided attention.
Here’s why the legislators, whether they know it or not, could do no more: The state is going to have a difficult time filling those 2,500 teacher assistant positions because there are already 1,500 teacher vacancies that can’t be filled.
Try as they might, legislators gave a $2,300 raise for all teachers, a pay bump that will likely be nullified by a PEIA premium raise and attract no one to the profession or to the state’s schools.
Most everything else that smacked of progressive policy making for education failed, too.
A four-day school week pilot program to provide individualized instruction and paid teacher planning time on the fifth day? Nope.
An attempt to study student hunger in an attempt to fill the gaps left by summer feeding programs that were more active during the height of the pandemic? Failed.
So, no, please do not expect test scores to recover overnight – or any time soon. And as such, our children will be at a competitive disadvantage in the years ahead, perhaps for the balance of their entire lives.
But, hey, the governor got his tax break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.