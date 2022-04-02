If neither Gov. Jim Justice nor Sen. Joe Manchin – the state’s top two leading politicians – was as knee-deep in profiting from the coal industry, we might be more inclined to consider what they have to say about climate change. But because they are profoundly compromised and conflicted by their investments and extraordinary wealth squeezed from coal, they have made themselves irrelevant in the global conversation.
And that is most unfortunate.
If we wish to slow and ultimately stop a series of unfolding catastrophes around the world, now is the time for a rapid shift away from a fossil fuel economy. The burning of coal is responsible for 46 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide and accounts for 72 percent of total greenhouse gas. So to get to a safe house in this environment, we need major global players with knowledge, science, gumption, serious intent and – yes – political clout and talent to enact policies that will put new technologies on the road and planted across the landscape. We can and should be tapping the sun, catching the wind, pulling geothermal energy from inside the earth, harvesting biomass from plants and capturing hydropower from flowing water – on a grand scale.
Make no mistake. It is all achievable. And both Justice and Manchin know the score, they know the science and they know the risks of sitting on our collective hands and doing nothing while fires rage, rivers run dry, sea waters warm and polar ice caps melt and crumble into the seas.
They, to our advantage here in the extraction state, could be at that table helping West Virginia transform itself, with assistance, into an energy state with a future and not tied to the legacy of the extraction industry that has been crippling our environment – air, water and soil – for decades, raising the temperature worldwide, and putting the planet’s life in the crosshairs.
But what do we get from these two?
Recently, Justice said that God would “give us time” to fix climate change – “if” it exists, he emphasized – if the U.S. acts now to increase fossil fuel production to respond to a growing energy crisis pinned on the invasion of Ukraine.
Why God did not intervene previously on the climate, the governor did not say.
But all of what fell out of the governor’s mouth was pure poppycock – if not religious blasphemy.
Remember, this is a guy who owns more than 50 coal mines and has faced fines for failing to pay taxes and suppliers, inadequately implementing mine safety requirements, and ignoring court-ordered environmental remediation work. So we understand how the governor’s hot take on a way out of this mess is, at best, inane.
Manchin, on the other hand, goes about building his personal wealth by providing the market with a type of low-grade coal – called “gob” – that is typically cast aside as junk by mining companies but can be burned to produce electricity. It is the dirtiest of heating solutions known to man and it has made Manchin a multi-millionaire.
So, in a time of crisis, Manchin and Justice – their credibility completely burned by their investments in coal – are the best that we have to turn to in this state.
And that is depressing.
We wish we could say this is science fiction, a bad dream. But it is not.