There was a woman in Pineville who asked me to tell her story (just don’t mention any names, she said). So I did and here it is.
You called me a worthless thing, but now you are gone. I was lower than dirt (in your eyes), and I could not survive without your help (but I showed that you were wrong). Look at me now.
In your dreams, I tremble and faint with your kisses. I was weak, helpless and alone, so like all bullies and abusers, you found me vulnerable. I hung my head wherever we went, as if not to be seen. I hated my name, and I hated men.
I pulled my hair out and wanted to scream. I thought of myself as a bird with crippled wings, like a dime store novel, for not being your accepted dream girl. Men imagine me, in all shapes and sizes, make love to me in the hope I’ll always be theirs – a moment. (Why is this, oh Lord, why is this so?) For men have pampered me, handled me and it always ends with them crushing me. I would be their ideal woman, their butterfly, but they always find out I’m something else entirely.
Their eyes reveal their desires: they touch with their hands what their minds can never touch in reality. I am a far cry from the things they seek. They call me pretty (just a come on); they call me in out of the night, out of the rain, they then say gentle words to entrap (calling me their sweet angel). They act, at times, like they think I will bite (and I just might). Why can’t they see me, for what I truly am? Why can’t they take me as I am? Snarls and fangs; don’t try to change me. I’m not a child (their baby doll), not a toy, to be pushed around. I have hopes and dreams. I am a mystery like the night, not a slave to their whim? I come and go like smoke, like a ghost, like a sweet dream. I’m not their mother, their sister, and not always their friend. I tell them not to hurt me, but they never listen. They can’t own me, hold me anymore than the wind. But a woman’s freedom comes with a price. Just like the night, silent, just like the wind I can be deadly.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
