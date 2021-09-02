There is this one place where a select few people go. They usually meet in a long, echoey building with little eloquent decorations placed in every corner the eye can see. It’s usually not a show of wealth but rather only to make it seem like a little piece of home, making it easier to find peace in this place that, otherwise, might not feel homey.
They only meet on certain days, which are followed by specific times. Each and every person there has their name written in imaginary marker on the back of the seat where they routinely settle, each and every meeting. If someone else takes their seat, sure, there’s no harm, but nothing feels the same afterward. It’s all fair game, especially if you’re new.
And if you are new to the place, you must know someone here. It has to be that, right? Then, all the questions pile in, one by one.
How did you find out about us? That now sounds less like something they say in job interviews and more like the normal in this building.
It’s a club. Did I say that? It is perfumed with scents of exclusivity and follows with a gaze of wonder.
In what is supposed to be one of the more welcoming places of them all, it often feels like a place for insiders where only friends and families can walk through the gates and receive all the right attention with warm smiles instead of cold shoulders.
And there is no other place like this. And this is church.
When I was growing up in a little, gingerbread kind of church, there was nothing wrong with wearing pajamas. It wasn’t the normal thing to do, but if that’s what someone had on, who was to shame them for what they wore when it was just all artificial anyway? It had become the home of the kids that schools had deemed too unruly, too rowdy. It became home to those who were struggling in their active addiction. It was the gingerbread church whose members didn’t care who walked through its doors. It was just that – a church that wanted to welcome anyone and everyone. The outside might’ve been seen as exclusive, but inside, the tables were turned. It was warm and simple. And it never changed.
Yes, there are other churches that merely provide a social gathering of sorts for those in particular circles, or so it seems. But in a place based on love and outstretched hands ready to help the fallen to get off the ground, why do some places feel so exclusive from the public?
In a world and reality such as now, there is no need to create an elitist establishment that merely cares about who you know, what you wear and what you do. There are those who are worried and are in need of some hope, but would they even be allowed to walk through some of these church doors without being judged?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.