But, of course, the Fred H. Caplan Award would be presented this year to Justice Warren McGraw in recognition of a lifetime of service to the State of West Virginia, its citizens, its courts, the practice of law and, in McGraw’s case, a special and caring attention paid to the people of his native Wyoming County, especially the coal miners and common laborers.
This was a moment long in the making and deserved upon every consideration.
There is not a person more dedicated to the service of his fellow citizen – no matter how far you cast a net – than Judge McGraw, whose remarkable resume speaks volumes.
McGraw, a lifelong Democrat, grew up in Low Gap and Pineville. He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1968 and then to the Senate in 1972, serving as that chamber’s 44th president in 1980. Respect? He was unanimously re-elected as Senate president in 1982.
In 1998, McGraw was elected to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia and was elected chief justice in 2001.
In 2008, he was elected to Wyoming County’s 27th Judicial Circuit Court.
But no matter his station, he never rose so high or got drunk on power that he lost his footing. He served on the Wyoming Board of Education, too, and was elected Wyoming prosecuting attorney in 1996.
Known as the coal miner’s friend and a staunch supporter of the American laborer, McGraw was instrumental in the passage of a bill giving compensation to victims of black lung. And working for the U.S. Department of Justice, he was an early and eager enforcer of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.
There were testimonials to Judge McGraw during the recent presentation of the Caplan Award, but none so heartfelt as that of his daughter, Suzanne McGraw.
“What a wonderful accomplishment, everything he has done in his life to help the underprivileged,” said Suzanne, who – yes – was so influenced by her father that she followed him into the legal profession and is now a Raleigh County Family Court judge.
“Those who have had no voice – coal miners in coal camps that could only spend the company scrip in the company store, he has helped all these people,” she said.
Upon his retirement a year ago this past summer because of the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease, McGraw told The Register–Herald, “That’s what I was educated to do, was to be a representative of people and reflect on their needs. And that’s what I’ve done for my whole life, and I’m grateful that people gave me an opportunity to serve.”
Thank you, Judge McGraw, for your service and for the model of a public servant that more political leaders in this day and age should draw upon to make their own.
