I believe that the Apostle Paul summed up the wonderful gift of Jesus’ birth by his glorious declaration in 2 Corinthians 9:15: “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” We should not only celebrate his birth and the unspeakable gift that he is, but tell one and all to repent, believe and receive this gift freely offered to them.
There are many names in the Bible for this special child named Jesus: Master, Savior, Lion of Judah, Redeemer, Counselor, Everlasting Father, and Rock of Salvation, just to name a few. God’s plan for his son’s birth was right on time. Not one of God’s plans through the ages has failed nor shall any fail to come to pass in the future. Jesus will return to complete the father’s plan and that is as sure as if it had already happened. Jesus came the first time as a babe in a manger, but the next time he will return as king of kings and lord of lords.
Revelation 19:11-16 says: “And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God. And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean. And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, King Of Kings, And Lord Of Lords.”
What a wonderful day that will be when I see my savior coming in glory; and to think it all started many years ago with a wee babe in a manger. Have a blessed Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our savior and lord.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside