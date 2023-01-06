Karl Marx, the German philosopher, wrote on the subject of religion, "Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world and the soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people." Edmund Lorenz wrote on the same subject, "Do you fear the gathering clouds of sorrow – Tell it to Jesus. Are you anxious what shall be tomorrow – Tell it to Jesus alone." We have two different people and two different perspectives.
Jesus can save and Jesus can heal. That's who I want to be my guide through this world. Lonnie relies on science to see him through. And, that's fine.
As the apostle Paul wrote in Philippians 2:12: "Work out your own salvation through fear and trembling."
Yours truly,
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight
