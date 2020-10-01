It’s October, so bring on the cute black cats, candy and the scariest thing of all: preparing for the next pristine presidential election. Nothing is more terrifying than staying up during a weekday just to watch two fully grown men in the fight to be president, all while they scream like a toddler who wants to play with the toy truck that the other kid has. There was also a moderator there, but no one could tell.
Debate nights are big here in this nation. They’re honorable and respectful – like in 1960, when the first televised debate appeared. It was when a sweaty, fragile Richard Nixon was going head-to-head for the presidency against the handsome, husband material Kennedy – even though he was married. We all know how that ended. Why give your vote to a normal-looking man when you could give it to Kennedy – the boy you’d be proud to bring home?
Isn’t TV powerful?
But here’s the thing: No one is talking about how perfect or handsome Biden or Trump is. Instead, everyone is talking about how they’re too “old” (which I think is a little bit ageist), or how gross their personal lives are (which is a valid argument, I guess).
When I tuned in Tuesday night, I realized that neither of them seemed to be taking the entire presidential thing seriously. Instead, it was almost like a reality show with no plot or good character development.
I’ve only been around for a handful of debates, but I can remember a time when the contestants would walk around the stage, giving their best recital of their plans, almost like they were proud kids giving a speech at a science fair. I remember not knowing exactly what they were talking about but understanding that it was part of a process of a cornerstone of the nation and everyone was watching.
In 2020, though, you get the best of both worlds – a reality show with just a touch of political talk that probably lasts about two minutes at most.
So, for this next debate, since both are acting a little too wild, I suggest that the next moderator be Jerry Springer. Springer is the guy I’d watch when I was running a fever, home from school and a little delirious. With his attitude and focus, I think he’d add a great contribution to the American debate. If they’re going to act like rowdy children, they need someone who can scare them.
Next time, hopefully with Springer sharing the screen, the American public can actually get something out of the debate. I don’t watch debates to be entertained. I watch them to learn. But if they want to go toward the entertainment route, I guess no one is there to stop them - except the voting polls – and Jerry Springer.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.