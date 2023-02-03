It's a shame we live in a world that laughs at and condemns fat: fat man, fat woman, or fat child. Even fat cats with bellies scraping the ground abound. In one of my weird dreams, I often have them, I vividly remember a scene touching on this theme.
In this dream fragment, I'm amidst a bunch of people; there's a very fat man telling us his woes. He says he's trying to lose weight without any success. He consulted three doctors. One told him to stop eating sweets and consume more veggies. He only grew fatter. The second doctor told him to take up jogging. Didn't help. He only became sick and took up drinking instead. The third doctor said he could undergo an operation that would suck all the fatty brown cells out of his body. But, he (the fat man) said he was scared that the machine would be left on too long and suck him until he completely disappeared. He thought about blowing his brains out.
Everyone laughs. Then, my character stands up and says he recognized those three doctors: Doctor I don't know much, Doctor Dimwit, and the Head doctor. Call me when it's all over. Every town has similar so called experts on health, some without degrees. True, some respect has recently been shown to hefty people: on tv commercials, cooking shows, and stand-up comedic stars. Still, far more mockery is displayed toward the fat person than the skinny one.
Logic might dictate that in prehistoric times those that were fat showed that the survival of the fittest was on rare parade. After all, fat, chubby cave people hadn't been eaten, had they? And Friar Tuck was a jolly old fellow (like Santa) with Robin in that forest of green. And also, doesn't fat demonstrate wit, wealth, prosperity (if not long life)? Many kings were fat and seemed proud of it.
A fat baby born is generally thought of as a healthy, cheerful one. In that battle of the bulk and bulge, many may lose, but in a loving world, shouldn't we show more kindness and consideration-even in our dreams? Being stuffed is better than being starved! A skinny person is only a fat one desiring to get out! - or so says the fat man.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
