Counting deaths and illnesses daily from Covid-19 may have normalized our relationship with the insidious and highly infectious disease to a point that we do not take it as seriously as we should. The tracking – whether it is a state count produced by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources or national numbers from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University – can have a mind-numbing effect.
They are big numbers, we know, that grow bigger by the day, from the hundreds of thousands into the millions. And yet we all grow weary of the daily counting, masking up, keeping our distance and washing our hands.
Call it Covid fatigue.
Besides, the overwhelming majority of us have not been infected. Nor do many think that they will.
But now is no time to let down your guard – or your mask. In fact, with flu season fast approaching, now would be a good time to double down – and get a flu shot to boot.
A flu shot will not ward off Covid-19. Only a vaccine specifically engineered for this coronavirus will do that. From what experts say, there won’t be a Covid-19 vaccine available for general distribution, at the earliest, until the middle of next year.
But what a flu shot can do is keep you and millions of other people healthy so that doctors and nurses and other health care providers can stay focused on Public Enemy No. 1 – Covid-19.
A flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits each and every year. By way of example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccinations prevented an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses during the 2018-2019 flu season, 2.3 million influenza-associated medical visits, 58,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 3,500 influenza-associated deaths.
Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor by 40 percent to 60 percent.
A 2014 study showed that a flu vaccine reduced children’s risk of being admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit by 74 percent.
A 2018 study showed that flu vaccinations among adults reduced the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit by 82 percent.
Our collective capacity to treat the sick is limited – a known quantity. There are only so many hospital beds, so many ventilators, so many ICU units, so many doctors and nurses trained in the medical procedure of intubation. As much as possible, they – the medical professionals and equipment – need to be reserved for the long and growing line of people who are falling sick to Covid-19. It, compared with the flu, is the more dangerous disease because, again, no vaccine. It is a novel coronavirus – new to the world, new to scientists. As such, we do not know its long-term effects because it has been with us less than a year. We must tread lightly.
So while the totals can become an indistinguishable blur after awhile – nationally, more than 214,000 deaths and over 7.7 million illnesses attributed to Covid-19 as of this writing – it is the trend right now that should put all of us on alert.
At least 915 new coronavirus deaths and 58,539 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday, according to The New York Times database. Over the past week, there have been an average of 47,782 cases per day across the U.S., an increase of 12 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
Cases are rising in 45 states.
In West Virginia, the first week of September produced an average of 166 Covid-19 cases a day. The first week of October? 185. That is an 11 percent increase.
We are not out of this pandemic – not by a long shot. We are not, contrary to what our president says, rounding a corner. In fact, just as epidemiologists warned awhile back, our state and national numbers are climbing at a time when the cooler weather is encouraging us to stay indoors – sometimes in poorly ventilated offices, for others in school classrooms. It is happening just as we head nose first into the cold and flu season.
We are now up against what could prove to be our nation’s biggest challenge with this disease and we will only exacerbate the outcome if we do not wake up, smell the coffee and take prescribed precautions.
So, rinse and repeat: Wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a mask.
And, now, add this: Get a flu shot.