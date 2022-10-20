If they will not listen to ordinary West Virginians, perhaps our elected officials will listen to John Deskins, WVU’s director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Deskins delivered a presentation at this year’s WVU Economic Outlook conference during which he explained residents are being asked to focus on the wrong challenges (he will be in Wheeling Thursday to deliver the outlook for our region). He would not comment on tax cut plans presented by Gov. Jim Justice or the Legislature. Instead, the problem to solve is our declining population and poor labor force participation, he said.
“I wish that our biggest problem was that we had a really bad tax system,” Deskins said. “… Because if we had a bad tax system, we could just fix it.”
Population issues and the labor pool “is a problem that even if we do make policy changes today that we need to make, it would still take five to 10 years to see real differences in these statistics.”
Deskins also pointed out our labor force participation woes are not purely a result of our aging population. “Of course, having an older population is clearly an important driver of our low rate of labor force participation… but it is so much deeper than that,” he said.
We’ve got to do something about the sociocultural factors that leave us with the worst higher education degree attainment rate in the country, the highest mortality rate and the highest drug overdose rate. We’ve got to make two-year community and technical colleges and apprenticeship programs more accessible. We’ve got to reverse our intentional disregard for mental health and substance abuse recovery efforts. And we’ve got to focus on the industries of the future — Deskins suggests statewide we focus on chemicals, plastics, aerospace, rare earth minerals/carbon products; industrial diversification and entrepreneurship; and outdoor recreation and tourism.
Deskins understands we’ve been focusing on the wrong things for too long in West Virginia. It’s time for that to change.
