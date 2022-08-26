We hope elected and appointed officials with the city of Beckley and county of Raleigh are not collaborating on plans to build a kill shelter to manage a burgeoning number of stray animals, but that certainly appears to be the case. During a recent meeting, county commissioners approved a contract – the cost split with the city – with a consulting firm called Animal Arts out of Colorado to assess the needs for a new animal shelter, providing services and space above and beyond what is already offered by the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
Both city and county are getting ahead of themselves and neither, apparently, is prepared to do the right thing – adopt a spay and neuter law necessary to reduce the population of unwanted cats and dogs, and work with the Humane Society to add to its space to accommodate the humane care of our four-legged friends.
We understand the frustration with funding some of the operations at the Humane Society of Raleigh County’s animal shelter, a private business, only to see many animals turned away because the facility is operating beyond its capacity to adequately care for the animals under its wing.
And we appreciate the fact that the city and county are being asked to support a private business that will not accept any and all strays. But simply put, the Humane Society facility is too small to accommodate a problem that did not just suddenly rear its ugly head. There are too many stray animals in these parts and there is not enough room at the inn.
As such, the problem is not going away anytime soon, especially because public officials refuse to do the right thing – even though it may be a tough call and even tougher to enforce.
To understand what we are dealing with, here, Brett Kees, executive director of the Humane Society, says he prefers to have no more than 100 animals at the shelter at any given time. Max capacity at the shelter is between 125 and 130 animals, including no more than 85 dogs. In 2019, prior to Kees coming on board, the shelter averaged about 250 animals at any given time.
And then consider this: Some nearby cities, including Pittsburgh, have enacted spay and neuter ordinances that have been shown to cut down on the number of strays.
Information posted to the city of Pittsburgh’s website says that a single spay surgery can save 55 unwanted animals from being born, according to research.
Yes, we have heard the argument that it would be difficult if not impossible to enforce a law that requires owners to “fix” the family pet. But this is a law that could reach breeders and pet shop owners, too, charging them with taking some responsibility to make sure pets are taken care of before they are sold.
Yes, it is a high hill to climb, but one worth the ascent.
