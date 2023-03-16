Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.