The truth is, many can take a quick glance at folks in this part of Appalachia and be quick to judge. Usually, it’s a negative take with a side comment involving education, or the lack thereof, thrown in for good measure. It’s not pretty. It’s not nice. And with the pandemic and vaccinations, the debate about those living in this section of Appalachia are catching fire with more gasoline than ever.
For many, questioning the validity of the pandemic and the statements of public officials comes easy. In fact, most people have trust in those who are in higher positions and have a higher knowledge than most people. Yet, here in these old coal fields, this isn’t so. Trusting those in government and those with authority is something scary. In these hills, there aren’t many folks we trust, especially those with the authority to essentially control our lives. For most people in other areas, they can trust what authority is telling them for they have no reason to believe that it’s political.
Come into the hills and everyone is suspicious.
But it makes sense. If people would think about the violent history of the coal fields, they might understand the hesitation to trust. When people realize that the government has been at war with these folks in the past, they might not be as quick to judge their fears. When people see that these folks have had makeshift bombs dropped on their homes to ensure that they wouldn’t join a union, fearing authority makes perfect sense.
Heck, a few years back, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association said that the residents of West Virginia didn’t need clean and safe water because we’re too fat anyway.
So, one can see why some folks have trust issues with those in power. Our history with them hasn’t been the friendliest. Usually, people judge and deem it is because of bad education or ignorance. Yet, they’re lucky to not know or grow up with that fear. Good for them.
To be honest, this isn’t something that I realized until lately. I was in the same seat: quick to judge. This is also probably the reason that President Trump was so popular across the state. He wasn’t like the other folks in authority. He wasn’t an average politician. He was just rich, but he didn’t appear to have an agenda to fulfill. No politics and no motive, it seemed. It was something new and approachable.
But still, it’s not something many realize. It’s something that encourages people to be quick to judge. But, with the history, it all makes sense.
People aren’t uneducated or ignorant because they don’t trust the government. They’re just used to being used and abused by those who are supposed to keep their best interest in mind. They have trust issues and, if you take a look at how they have been treated, it’s easy to understand why.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.