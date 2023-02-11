Soon, as of February 14th, most of us will once again be celebrating Valentine's Day.
A day we express our love to someone else whether perhaps with a greeting card, a phone call, a hug or even a kiss. What is love? Well, according to Webster's dictionary, "Desire for an earnest effort to promote the welfare of another esp. as seen in God's solicitude (care) for man and in man's due gratitude and reverence to God." Also, "A feeling of strong personal attachment; ardent affection."
We know that the word "love" is used to mean many different things, such as we "love" our dog, or we "love" our house, or we "love" being outdoors. Oh, but Scripture tells us that God demonstrated His love for us, "In that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:8). Now isn't that true love! God not only talked about how much He loves us but He proved it by sending His only Son, Jesus, to meet our greatest need of forgiveness for sin and to heal our breach between God and us.
Scripture is full of God's love for us. 1 John 3:1 states, "Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us." How could you not fail to see His great love when you read John 3:16? "For God so greatly loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."
It is experiencing God's love for us that we are truly able to love others even including those who might be unlovable to us. So perhaps today, when February 14th arrives, just remember that you are greatly loved by God because Jesus said so with His life.
Sandy Dupree
Union, WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.