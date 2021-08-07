Even before putting the final touches on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that looks like a lock to pass the Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin was expressing misgivings about the size of a second and similar bill – $3.5 trillion, at last calculation – that Republicans want no part of and, to pass, will have to snake along the narrow and slippery rail of the reconciliation process without losing a single Democratic vote.
But while our conservative Democrat would like to take a knife to some of the spending in that second initiative to address “soft” infrastructure, we would tell our senior senator that the problems out here in our communities, as they have been for generations, are above ground as well as below. They are real and as big and hard as the mountains where we live.
It is no secret that infrastructure in West Virginia, both hard and soft, has been long neglected, underfunded, demonized, politicized and dismissed out of hand for more pressing special interests.
As a consequence, we have all manner of roads and bridges and water and sewer pipes caving in – to say nothing of the general welfare of our people – without appropriate funding to fix much of anything.
And that’s to say nothing of the ongoing pressure, each and every year, across a rugged mountainous terrain where heavy rains push all matter of debris into our roadways, homes and businesses. Just this spring, in one small corner of southern West Virginia, the state’s Division of Highways was forced to spend $926,000 on an emergency repair of a slip that closed a road in Summers County and another $719,000 to repair a slip that closed a road directly across the Greenbrier River.
Here in Beckley, the city’s Sanitary Board is training its attention and best ideas on fixing persistent flooding that has plagued a city neighborhood for more than 40 years. Estimated cost? $5-7 million.
We know the large-scale side of such disasters, too, with the 2016 floods damaging beyond repair Richwood Middle and Richwood High schools at a replacement cost of $132 million.
These are not isolated incidents but common occurrences that need a healthy dose of dollars in the pipeline to make things whole.
Will this new push in Congress to send out more infrastructure dollars help? We can only assume that it will not hurt but we also know that the city sits atop water and sewer pipe laid 80 years ago – and it is crumbling.
We understand that not all infrastructure can be fixed at once, that it would be a monumental and expensive undertaking.
And as bad as the hard infrastructure is in the Mountain State, the human infrastructure we see every day may be in even worse shape – and is all the more personal.
That is the aim of the second and more expensive piece of proposed legislation, to provide expanded child benefit, universal pre-school, paid family leave, and hefty subsidies for child care and community college – lifting whole families out of poverty along the way.
Can all of those problems be fixed, too?
Of course not, but like the plans that are being drawn to fix the flooding in that city neighborhood, we can start building smart support systems for the future based on education.
It won’t be cheap, Sen. Manchin, but people are almost always well worth the investment.