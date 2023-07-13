Congratulations and thumbs up to Serena Starcher, Raleigh County School District’s new superintendent who was sworn into office Tuesday evening.
Serving the district as an assistant superintendent since 2015, Starcher should move into her new duties with the confidence of knowing the lay of the land. Her institutional knowledge of the place, its policies, the personnel and the communities served should be a big plus. So, too, should her experience as superintendent of schools in Fayette County. This is not her first rodeo.
Clearly, she knows the challenges – and in West Virginia, in K-12, they are steep. Given her experience, it is a benefit to the district and its children that she can be up and running in short order.
---
Speaking of confidence and education in the same breath, 36 percent of Americans polled last month by Gallup said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education. That’s a decline from 2015 (57 percent) and 2018 (48 percent).
It’s not difficult tracing the fallout. The poll showed the decline is highest among Republicans, whose confidence fell from 56 percent in 2015, when the question was first asked, to 19 percent in 2023, a drop of 37 percentage points.
Gee, what has changed in those years?
Well, when that party has a former president who demonizes every cornerstone institution in the U.S. to elevate himself as the only person who can fix all of a country’s problems, when that party’s political leaders support book bans and meddling in school curriculum only because it wins them votes, it’s no surprise those polling numbers – and others – are tanking.
Call it a self-fulfilling prophecy. And clearly, they know not the damage they are doing.
Such are the effects of a supreme narcissist and a cult of personality on our national psyche.
This is a big thumbs down.
---
We are giving thanks to Christian Endeavor and others for sending teams of workers to assist the Southern Appalachian Labor School in rehabbing homes at eight different locales, including Oak Hill, Kincaid, Page, Mount Hope and Beckley.
As reported by Steve Keenan of The Register-Herald last week, a contingent of 70 people, primarily youth and young adults from Pennsylvania churches, formed a multi-denominational collaboration.
But Christian Endeavor wasn’t the only group pitching in to improve people’s homes. Dr. John David, SALS director, said 230 individuals with Group WorkCamps rehabbed houses in the Kanawha Valley from Marmet to Gauley Bridge the week before last. Some 25 houses and families were served or completed, with a total of 6,420 hours worked. Also, Humanitarian XP is in the midst of a nine-week cycle of bringing in 16 volunteers weekly to help refurbish local houses. Its final week in the area will be July 29-Aug. 5.
Some people are all about themselves. Others are a good deal more humble, willing to put aside their own concerns to attend to the needs of the less fortunate. Two thumbs up to Dr. David, to SALS and to a cast of home improvement volunteers. You all make us proud.
---
If you follow the local music scene, you know that it has no bigger promoter than local musician Matt Mullins. Not only do he and his band, the Bringdowns, entertain crowds at various venues and festivals throughout the year, he is often just off stage when other musicians are warming up, helping with sound checks and set-up.
Mullins helped organize the Bill Withers festival three years ago, saying the event isn’t just about honoring the three-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
“When people think Beckley, they should think Bill Withers,” Mullins told Register-Herald reporter Josephine E. Moore recently. But even more, he said, “Beckley should be the music hub of the state.”
We agree.
Raleigh County has a rich history with the likes of Little Jimmy Dickens, Calvin Simon and Charles E. “Everett” Lilly from Clear Creek.
The city needs to devise a way to leverage that history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.