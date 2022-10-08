Finger pointing for the cause of inflation is a popular game currently. One common but misdirected target is wages. One non-common but correctly directed target is price gouging or excessive profits.
The evidence is clear that wage increases are not causing inflation. In fact, wage increases, if in fact they occur, chase inflation, not cause it. One can look back at when current minimum wages were implemented, both in the state and federally, and compare them with consumer price increases since. Clearly, those minimum wages were worth several dollars more per hour when implemented as compared to their worth today.
Equally dramatic have been productivity increases relative to hourly compensation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, productivity in the United States has increased 120 percent more than hourly compensation from 1950 to 2010.
When inflation and wages both increase at the same time, it is because wages are responding to inflation, not causing it. Furthermore, as noted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wage increases lag inflation rates. In July and August, wage growth was 6.7 percent while the rate of inflation was 8.3 percent.
The fact is that wage increases are not keeping up with inflation and most paychecks are continuing to shrink in terms of real purchasing power.
The inflation that has occurred during the pandemic has some basic causes. The key cause is that it provided an opportunity for large companies to obtain a larger piece of the economic pie.
Companies are more concentrated today and they could pass on price increases with impunity. While there were developments that justified some increases such as supply bottlenecks, supply shortages, and fuel cost gyrations, companies took advantage of the opportunity to increase prices significantly in order to increase their profits and reward owners substantially. The wealthy became ultra-wealthy, avoided taxes and forced average citizens to substantially reduce their standard of living. Past federal administrations also lowered corporate taxes under the guise to spur economic growth, which in fact caused increased concentration instead.
The examples of firms taking advantage of the pandemic to gouge the public are many. They include the monthly increase of Amazon Prime Memberships of 15 perccent, Kroger’s apple juice of 49 percent, and Dollar Tree increasing all basic prices by 25 percent.
Absent in this scenario are any forms of sanctions such as price controls. As former U.S. Secretary of Labor and current Professor of Public Policy at the University of California Robert Reich states in The Guardian, “Corporations have the power to raise prices without losing customers because they face so little competition.” He states grocery prices are up through the roof because just four companies control 85 percent of meat and poultry processing, one company sets the price for most of the seed corn, and two giant firms dominate consumer staples. Tyson, one of the meat processing firms noted, just fired key executives and installed a Tyson, great-grandson of the founder, as its new chief financial officer (at age 32) to make sure Tyson keeps its family profit margins intact.
As noted in Barron’s Magazine, the current challenge of the ultra-wealthy is protecting profits for intergenerational wealth transfer. Reich claims “The underlying economic problem is profit-price inflation” caused by unregulated corporations raising their prices above their increasing costs. The solution he recommends is price controls to break the cycle of profit inflation.
As Tom Fairless, a columnist in the Wall Street Journal, notes, “The tight labor market represents an opportunity for workers to grab a bigger slice of the economic pie, after decades of globalization and weakened labor unions shifted leverage to business owners. If workers are successful, wages could rise strongly even as inflation slows.”
On the other hand, the ultra- wealthy and unscrupulous huge businesses that are currently unregulated still have enormous market control and are unlikely to willingly give up their newly created giant share of the pie without a struggle including political turmoil.
— Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School and Emeritus Professor of Economics at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
