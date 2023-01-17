Governor Jim Justice is proposing an across the board 30 percent income tax reduction. If implemented this reduction would remove over $300 million from the state’s tax revenue. Although the state has a current $1.3 billion-dollar revenue surplus, this is a temporary occurrence. This surplus can be applied to the many needs and vacancies to fill in the services the state is supposed to provide.
Such a tax cut would hurt the state’s economic status and the lives of most West Virginians. The top 20 percent of economic classes (those who earn $92,000 per year up to the top 1 percent who earn $443,000 or more annually) would get 62 percent of the tax breaks involved. Unless a family in these classifications have a child that they are supporting in college, most of the tax savings would be considered as discretionary income, for which the family does not need to use to pay monthly or yearly expenses for necessities such as food, transportation, housing and health.
So, what do most families in these tax brackets do with this windfall of discretionary income. They place it in their investment accounts, as a means to build up their savings. Where do these investment go? Most investment accounts go into national or global stocks and bonds, that mostly do not invest these moneys to West Virginia corporations or programs. Hence, we are looking at 62 percent of $300 million, or about $186 million in West Virginia tax dollars going out of state and out of the economic activity within West Virginia.
Not only does such a tax reduction reduce money available for longstanding needs and services within West Virginia under the purview of the state government, it reduces the overall economic activity that these moneys can generate in the private sector. Such an income tax reduction is a bad idea for West Virginia and for West Virginians. It will hurt our economy, while keeping needed funds from taking care of outstanding needs that are not currently being funded as they should be.
Joseph Golden
Beckley
