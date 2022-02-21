At its Feb. 9 meeting, the Board of Fayette Fair Share unanimously adopted a resolution in opposition to House Bill 4007 which proposes to cut personal income taxes by 10 percent across the board. This “cut” would primarily accrue to the top 20 percent of income-earning households who would get 70 percent of the benefit and would thus violate the Fair Share goal of fair taxes for all.
House Bill 4007, also aims to eventually end the personal income tax in part by starving the state’s Rainy Day Fund and by counting on a budget surplus which may well not exist in the future. In fact, it is questionable as to whether such a surplus currently exists given the crying needs of our roads, our child welfare system, our schools, and our health care system. Long-term, an income tax cut, which is intended to increase every year, will lead to increases in the sales tax which hits low and middle income families the hardest. Both the governor and current legislative leaders have made clear that this is their intent.
This is a scheme which clearly makes the rich richer and the poor poorer, now and into the future. Fayette Fair Share believes that the people of Fayette County and West Virginia did not send their representatives to Charleston to shower benefits on the already well-off at the expense of the majority of the population.
Jan Young
Oak Hill
Chair, Fayette Fair Share