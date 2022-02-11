Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) technology just got a huge boost thanks to Sens. Manchin and Capito and Rep. McKinley, who joined the bipartisan effort to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November. The Act was signed into law by President Biden.
According to the Global CCS Institute, “Major provisions for CCS are contained in the bill, including $2.5 billion appropriated for CCS demonstration projects, $1 billion for large-scale CCS pilot projects and $3.5 billion for regional direct air capture (DAC) hubs over the next five years.
“The bill also contains the SCALE Act in its entirety which will direct nearly $5 billion to support the development and financing of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure and sites.”
Hat tip to Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers who advocated for the SCALE Act at our June 2021 Lobby meetings with members of Congress as CCS will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions causing climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius highlights the importance of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. It presented four scenarios for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius – all of which require CO2 removal and three involve major use of CCS. The scenario that does not use CCS depends on some serious emissions reductions and changes in human behavior. Bottom line, we’re going to need CCS technology to help us remove the carbon emissions which are causing the planet to warm.
This is why a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) is extremely concerning. In the report, the GAO said only three out of 11 carbon capture and storage projects funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) since 2009 were ever operational – and only two still are. Eight of those projects were coal projects. According to the report, “DOE provided nearly $684 million to eight coal projects, resulting in one operational facility. Three projects were withdrawn – two prior to receiving funding – and one was built and entered operations, but halted operations in 2020 due to changing economic conditions.
“DOE terminated funding agreements with the other four projects prior to construction. Project documentation indicated and DOE officials and project representatives told GAO that economic factors – including decreased natural gas prices and uncertainty regarding carbon markets – negatively affected the economic viability of coal power plants and thus these projects.”
This report is concerning.
Here we are in 2022 and still dealing with the uncertainty regarding carbon markets, a large factor in why none of these past coal CCS projects are operating today. What is certain today is that polluters don’t have to pay a penny to pollute, so why invest a penny into CCS technology?
Continuing to depend solely on temporary tax credits means we’ll likely be continuing with these boom and bust cycles of directing taxpayer dollars into CCS technology for many more years with nothing to show for it in the end. This cycle also creates mistrust among skeptics who insist the technology doesn’t work. Which is easy to understand considering 684 million taxpayer dollars were spent and zero coal CCS plants are operating today.
Sen. Manchin has an opportunity to provide some certainty by adding a carbon tax in whatever emerges from negotiations revolving around Build Back Better. Including a carbon tax will encourage the private sector to join in investing in CCS technology to reduce emissions. There would be certainty that companies who own coal-fired power plants (or any other greenhouse-gas-emitting company) will be paying for the pollution they pump into the atmosphere; therefore, they will invest in the technology to reduce it. A carbon tax should include rebates to American citizens to protect low- and middle-income households from any resulting energy hikes.
The revenue from the tax could also be used to help coal communities or reduce our national debt. Best of all, a carbon tax would reduce emissions by encouraging private investment in low carbon energy and carbon reducing technologies without adding anything to our national debt.
Sen. Manchin, this is your opportunity to provide certainty in the carbon market and put some serious investment dollars into CCS and other means of reducing our emissions for a long time to come. This would ensure the taxpayer dollars invested in CCS tax credits today aren’t wasted down the road. It also allows the market to work to reduce emissions while leaving taxpayers off the hook.
— Jon Clark is the regional coordinator for Appalachia at Citizens’ Climate Lobby.