Food insecurity is a greater problem in our region than many of us care to consider. Even when we see the rising prices at grocery stores, it does not always translate to us thinking about those who are being priced out of a decent meal for their families. But the need is great, and policymakers are working toward some solutions.
Among them is the SNAP Stretch program, which recently awarded $200,000 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Stretch benefits to the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. This will allow SNAP recipients to double or even triple their buying power at farmers’ markets and farm stands across the state.
“We hit some roadblocks with implementation, but I am glad we can provide this extra benefit to our farmers and SNAP recipients,” said state Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
It’s a start, and those who are eligible should certainly take advantage of the increased ability to buy local, healthy food while they can. But Leonhardt is hoping to make SNAP Stretch a permanent line item, starting with the FY2023 budget.
“We continue to see a significant return on every dollar invested in agriculture. From food security to a healthier citizenry to economic development, agriculture must and will play a role in West Virginia’s future. It is time for the Legislature to increase funding towards agricultural production,” Leonhardt said.
He is right. Such a move is good for farmers and for families in need. Lawmakers should make it happen.
