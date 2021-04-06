It’s time to better define above ground storage tanks and right-size duplicative regulation that only adds costs, not safety. Not all these tanks are equal. Some hold chemicals that would be toxic if they leaked. Others don’t.
As you may know, the 2014 chemical spill that affected so many in the Kanawha Valley influenced the state’s current law regarding above ground storage tanks. Understandably, lawmakers didn’t want to see a tank malfunction of that magnitude happen again, and with safety in mind they passed heavily restrictive legislation that affected a wide variety of tanks in West Virginia.
However, many of those tanks weren’t part of the problem in the first place and were already protected under other regulatory regimes. And today, they are still not a problem – but now face costly overregulation. These are not the tanks that threaten long term impacts to our neighbors and your constituents.
House Bill 2598 would regulate above ground storage tanks holding 210 barrels or less (about 8,800 gallons or less) fairly and more efficiently. In the natural gas industry, these tanks are used to contain brine water and crude oil. Quite simply, brine water is salt water. Brine is a byproduct associated with natural gas production, and it can be used to de-ice roads – something everyone can appreciate.
We’re talking fewer than 900 tanks across the state that present minimal long-term concern to groundwater, streams or rivers. Many of these same tanks are associated with wells that provide free gas to royalty owners or landowners.
Please understand – these tanks have been monitored by companies and regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection and the USEPA for years prior to the Freedom Industries spill. We welcome and embrace this fair oversight. We kept a close eye on these tanks for decades before the 2014 spill and still continue to do so. The state has seen no incidents where brine water, or crude oil has reached or impacted public water intakes.
The current law is overly burdensome, asking companies to treat these tanks like much larger storage units that hold hazardous chemicals. This duplicative regulatory process is costly and time-consuming for an already heavily regulated industry that consistently meets and exceeds environmental and safety standards.
House Bill 2598 would refine how fewer than 900 tanks are inspected and better streamline unnecessary, expensive and redundant oversight.
This isn’t about chipping away at the Aboveground Storage Act. It’s about improving the law and allowing it to more effectively protect West Virginians. If regulators aren’t wasting time with tanks that do not pose threats, they are better equipped to monitor the ones that could. And they’re better positioned to detect another disaster before it happens.
The oil and natural gas industry produces energy for our state and the nation. We employ thousands of West Virginians. We contribute millions in state revenue. All the while, we operate in a way that meets and exceeds environmental regulations, embracing technology that greatly reduces carbon emissions.
West Virginia is our home. Its citizens are our neighbors. We’re committed to protecting the Mountain State. House Bill 2598 will strengthen our ability to do that.
— Bob Radabaugh is President of S&R Gas Ventures.