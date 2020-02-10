Importance of one pair of shoes monthly giving campaign

Since 1965, United Way of Southern West Virginia has served as our community’s largest and most effective community solutions provider. Our organization envisions our communities as a place where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives. Children in poverty are often unsuccessful in school because they are not at grade level reading by the third grade. This setback often places them behind in every academic subject going forward. Children living in poverty may also fall behind because they are unable to concentrate in school due to obstacles such as hunger, lack of warm clothing, or shoes that do not fit. Because these basic needs are not met, they face challenges that I hope your own children and grandchildren do not face.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia recently kicked off the ONE PAIR OF SHOES MONTHLY GIVING CAMPAIGN that will help more children receive these basic needs that can help them be successful in school. We work to break down learning barriers to give every child in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties and the Town of Bluefield, Va., an equal chance in the classroom and in life. Our Equal Footing shoe fund helps provide new, athletic-style shoes to children who are in need. A child with shoes that do not fit, have holes, or are weather inappropriate faces many challenges, including stigmatization by peers, inability to participate in physical activities such as P.E., and safety concerns. Children ages 1 to 18 in our service area are eligible to be recipients of shoes through the Equal Footing program. These shoes are distributed directly to the children through their school, family resource center, or Child Development program.
A 2019 study by Forbes magazine revealed that the average American subscribes to three live streaming video services. These services range from $5 to $15 per month per service. Do you feel you are getting a genuine return on your investment for these dollars you are spending? United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Megan Legursky acknowledged that upon review, she realized she is guilty of paying for monthly subscriptions that she barely uses. I believe that many of us could make that statement if we truly reviewed what we are paying for versus what we are really using. How can we put our dollars to better use?
What if there was a way to ensure that $15 per month could go directly toward helping someone in our local community? Subscribing to our ONE PAIR OF SHOES MONTHLY GIVING CAMPAIGN can do just that! Just $15 per month to the United Way of Southern West Virginia can mean many great things. It can provide a pair of shoes for a child in need, a home-delivered meal for a senior, a safe place for someone to sleep, or clean diapers for an infant.
This campaign has been developed to provide a simple, one-step way for anyone in our community to support those in need in our community. It is also a way to supplement historical workplace donations in case any individuals in our community work for companies that no longer provide automatic payroll deductions.
Please consider how you can put to good use just $15 per month to help those in need in our community by making a pledge to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.