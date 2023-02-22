After seeing the headlines on the front page on Saturday Feb.18, my heart goes out to the mother and any other family member that picked up the paper that morning and read MOM CAN'T SAVE INFANT in gigantic, bold, capital letters. I can't imagine the extra pain and heartache that they felt when they read this. I'm sure that headline will be burned in their brain forever.
I'm not a journalist, but I could even think of at least 10 different titles that could have been used to tell this tragic story. But my titles probably wouldn't have caught anyone's eye or sold any newspapers, which is the whole point, right? As a journalist, it's your responsibility to report the facts to us which is an important job that we all count on to be sure, but I also believe that you have an equal responsibility to do it with a little compassion and not cause any more grief to the victims than necessary. Your empathy in that article was appalling. Shame on you Register Herald.
Rick Leeber
Oak Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.