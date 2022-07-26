Not sure how you get from “life means that much to me” in a political debate on abortion, as one Republican delegate said Monday, to having a federal appeals court slapping you around for the way you treat kids, as what happened last Thursday, but that is exactly where we are, West Virginia, delivered and dumped at these crossroads by a Legislature overly amped on arrogance, testosterone and conservative Republican dogma while state agencies are floundering under political appointees who are overmatched for the management tasks at hand.
Our governor is of no help.
I fear all of it – legislating a strict abortion law into state code during an interim session and neglecting a badly broken foster care system at every juncture – is only going to push this state’s image further into a bad light, convincing those who chose to move away that they made a dang good decision.
The irony in all of this is that Gov. Jim Justice called last Thursday for a special session to consider his permanent income tax cut. The state has a $1.2 billion reserve just burning a hole in its pocket and, apparently, this is the best idea the governor has.
Forget a scathing rebuke from a federal judge who, in a 45-page opinion issued the same day Justice made his special session call, wrote this: “Rather than taking children away from abuse and neglect, plaintiffs charge, the department only compounds it. It houses children in inadequate and outright dangerous environments, deprives them of badly-needed social and mental-health services, and, when all else fails – which it often does in West Virginia – simply institutionalizes the children for years, segregating them from the outside world at the time socialization matters most.”
It’s not as though we are just finding out about the problems of abandoned children. They came part and parcel with the drug overdose crisis, malnourished and neglected, abused and forgotten, collateral damage in a crisis going back decades, now. The problems have only been allowed to metastasize over these past several years for the want of effective programs, well-paid professional staffing, motivated lawmakers and financial support in a poor state that has struggled to make ends meet.
Three years ago, Justice – our self-anointed marketer-in-chief – was pitching his plan to fix the child welfare system. His plan amounted to this: Hire 87 new social workers so that the state could fill some of those gaps.
Two years later, the worker vacancy rate at Child Protective Services had nearly doubled.
This past legislative session, with crisis-level staffing shortages at CPS, our legislators – the ones who care so much about life – decided not to fund pay raises for those workers who look after the kids.
And then Justice, playing the role of expert finance guy, juggled the books. He took the salaries for all those unfilled CPS positions – about 3 of every 10 jobs – and divided it among those who remained.
There, a pay raise, the governor said. Just as he had promised.
“I told you we’d get this done and we got it done without spending any excess money,” the governor bragged. “I always say we need to mind the store and we’ve done it the right way. As a result, we’re now able to compensate these people that are doing incredible work.”
Trouble is, of course, all of those positions went unfilled, leaving fewer staffers to keep tabs on and protect some 7,000 kids in the foster care system.
Who do you think suffers the consequences of such shallow and dangerous thinking?
Who is injured when a CPS worker does not routinely investigate reports of alleged child abuse and neglect?
“We’re committed to the process of making sure that we support all life while we’re under this [special session] call,” said Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, during the abortion debate at the state Capitol.
Clearly, Tarr’s moral superiority does not extend to the children who are here now, kids who need our undivided attention, our protection, our care.
And as such, we know for certain that he and all of his like-minded Republicans don’t really care about life.
We have the proof.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald. He can be reached via email at dcain@register-heraald.com.
