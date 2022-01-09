Being diagnosed with dyslexia has helped me see the importance of having choices in education – just as every student is different, each case of dyslexia is unique and manifests itself differently.
I was diagnosed when I was 6 years old with an unrelated case of double vision. I was a promising student who loved to read and write, but dyslexia and double vision made my studies difficult. Because my parents had access to school choice, I was able to overcome my dyslexia and double vision by having the freedom to learn in a way that was beneficial to me.
My parents initially decided to homeschool my sister and me so they could help instill in both of us strong Christian values. But, following my diagnosis, my education became equally focused on helping me with my dyslexia and vision issues. I was held back for a year because of my diagnosis. However, that was exactly what I needed in order to get a good education. I had several therapies, eye exercises, and reading lessons I would do to help me conquer my dyslexia and double vision.
What I needed was either not available in my school district or was unaffordable in a formal setting, and there are many West Virginia children today experiencing that same challenge. My freedom in education helped me develop my skills with auditory learning, which helped strengthen my ability to read. In addition to my official homeschool courses, I had time to seek out lectures and audiobooks to help me grasp what I was studying. I would review a text and go to parent-approved lectures to help me understand what I was reading. Because of this, I was able to develop auditory retention and train myself to comprehend text by imagining it being spoken out loud to me.
Access to school choice also helped me develop my writing. My dyslexia and vision issues originally caused me to mix up various letters, forget punctuation, struggle with handwriting and be unable to convey what I wanted to say. To work through this, I used homeschooling’s flexibility to consume and digest curriculums and courses about writing, became active in writing groups, and entered contests for the purpose of improving my writing. The lessons I learned from my customized education helped me grow as a writer.
Over the years, I have found a community of people like me. I have talked to many friends and peers about how they dealt with their dyslexia. Those conversations have helped me see that each and every student has different educational needs. Each friend had different ways that they needed to handle dyslexia growing up and, thus, needed their own particular learning experience. Homeschooling worked for me, but some children need more specialized opportunities in classroom settings.
School choice allowed me to overcome my double vision and turn my dyslexia into an asset. My diagnosis helped me see that every student is different and has different needs in their education. I needed to take things slow. I needed to be homeschooled. It is because of this experience that I am proud to celebrate School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) this year.
As part of the celebration here in West Virginia, there will be a school fair on January 22 in Wheeling and a rally for education on January 27 in Charleston. My hope is that families can join the celebration and find the resources they need this School Choice Week so that every West Virginia child can access the school choice that helps them be successful and happy.
— Andrew Bambrick is education outreach coordinator at the Cardinal Institute.