One Fox News Pundit wants to start a calamity WW III. Hannity's response to Russia's downing a U.S. drone, "Let's down one of theirs and if it happens again, let's do 100 of theirs.
Two nuclear bombs dropped on Japan's two cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States ended WW II. Fast forward 2023, who is the mad man to start WW III?
A nursery rhyme that fits the times, Humpty Trumpty ruled a nation, greatest of all. Doomed it with double talk, making it ready to fall.
The end of civilization a nursery rhyme away. Humpty Trumpty flaunts peace through strength, nuclear is the only way.
No one can put Humpty Trumpty's world back together again.
Steve Kopa
Weirton
