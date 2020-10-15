There is a popular petition going around the nation that involves a person we all know. Someone online has even deemed her as the “Jesus of Appalachia.” It’s the one and only Dolly Parton – founder of Dollywood who just happens to sing a little.
This petition has around 23,000 signatures right now and calls for Confederate statues in Tennessee to fall and be replaced with the vibrant, big-haired Dolly. When I first read the petition, I laughed at the thought of a bunch of silver Dolly monuments. Still, the following she has is huge. People from all generations seem to adore her, from her hair, red lips, sparkle and her accent from the mountains.
I could only believe that the amount of mountain people and women she has inspired throughout the years is a number that’s too big for me to even pronounce. I have no doubt that she’ll keep inspiring them for years to come, but I’ll still have no hope in doing the math.
The woman from the holler and raised in the woods has generations of girls behind her. She expresses her femininity in authority, yet elegance. She expresses her talent in her true, old story-telling way. She has all the money in the world, but she came from poverty.
When I was growing up, I would hear of Dolly all the time, from both friends and adults. I didn’t understand why she was so popular at the time, but after seeing this petition, I understand it now. There honestly aren’t too many people in the world like her that anyone could look up to – especially now.
It seems that everyone across all walks of life or race or gender or anything that seems to divide people, Dolly brings them all together. It’s almost like a community, but it’s not as scary as it sounds.
Everyone keeps asking for her opinions on politics, but she’ll never say. Everyone keeps asking where she stands on this belief or that belief, but she never answers. It a beautiful thing to say nothing when given the chance to turn groups of people against one another. It’s a power to keep silent, but still encourage people with laughter and love – something I wish I could do.
So, if they do end up taking down those statues or leaving them, I hope to see a statue of Dolly be made either way. I hope it shows her big, fabulous hair and gigantic personality. I hope it tells her story and allows little girls to dream a little bigger, despite what they thought the limits were.
