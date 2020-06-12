This past week, the state school board shared some preliminary plans for how next school year will be conducted. Or not. Parents and students had been waiting to hear something, anything, wondering, separately, when (thank God) the kids could be dropped off at school and (thank God) the kids could see their friends again. For a whole day.
Well, maybe just four days a week, according to the one-time interim state superinendent of schools and now the full-time chief in charge.
The clock is ticking, people. It is June, last I checked.
With the, um, reactions to the new dude’s thinking, my social media feeds barked like a snow day had just been called. Except it is June, as I’ve said.
Everyone is dialing in.
While the parents, teachers and kids got an answer of sorts, some people are still angry with the proposed schedule. Then, others argue with the angry ones. After that, a fight as hot as the fire pit ensues.
In the middle of it all, I came away with a newfound perspective: I am glad I graduated from high school when I did.
The board has two plans. On one shoulder, they suggest sending some kids to school four days a week, while having remote online learning on the fifth. On the other, it might be beneficial to have a mix of online and in-person classes.
After a backlash of worried parents and confused teachers, the board reminded everyone that it still has a whole two months to create a plan. Plenty of time. Not to worry.
Maybe they don’t know how much time planning takes and how little time a few months is, but, hey, they’re making more money than I probably ever will.
Still, I don’t understand why half the population of West Virginia is so up in arms. Online learning is the future – if not the present. Even if public schools don’t adapt now, in a few years it will probably take over. Listen, some find it easier to complete a degree online, so it fits with their schedule. Some find it more accommodating to not have the distraction of others pestering them.
Still, some find it easier and beneficial to learn in person. That’s me.
To complete some of my college classes, however, I’ve had no other choice but to take online classes. Even though I would have preferred to actually sit, listen and almost doze off in class, I had to work with what was offered.
These kids in school right now are headed to college – down the road – in a more technologically advanced world. That is a given. There will be new rules – and insecurities – about social interractions. But there’s no way that their future won’t involve online instruction at some point. So, what’s the issue with online learning?
Accessibility.
Public school is funded by the taxpayers. It’s a requirement to send kids to school. If it weren’t funded, some wouldn’t be able to attend. Heck, my county, along with almost all others in our economically challenged state, has been getting free breakfast and lunches since, well, forever.
So how are some of those kids supposed to have all the technology to complete online schooling if not funded by the state? And how’s that internet connection up the holler?
I’m all for this online schooling, but I see how difficult it is for less fortunate kids and rural children to do as well or have the same opportunities in their schoolwork.
I guess until they take all things into consideration, there will never be a perfect answer.
And maybe I can see why members of the board might make more money than I. This is hard work. But they still need to earn it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.