A recent newspaper article indicates that seven percent of rural youth in West Virginia are gender-diverse. So as a senior citizen in my youth, why wasn’t this a problem? I have always known that I was a male, and I was created by God to be a male. Everyone seems to miss the point: We are God’s creation.
God placed us on earth for one purpose – to house the soul made in his image but without form. He placed the soul into our bodies to give it a form and identity. It was made in two parts, one half male and one half female, implanted into the mortal being around the time of birth. The soul splits in half with the male, one half going into a male body, and the female half going into a female body. It’s very simple if you believe in God. This is how God created us. Thus each of us has a soul mate.
What we have done is question God’s wisdom. As we mature, our minds are ever changing and in later life we can make logical decisions. How can a young child understand gender identity when they haven’t lived life yet? I know in my youth my thought process changed over the years. We have to put our trust in God knowing that he has made the right decision and accept the results without wanting to change our gender.
In later life if that person wants to change their gender, their age is such that they can make their own decision, one that a child cannot make. Once in the spirit world the two half souls will be reunited making a complete soul as willed by God.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.