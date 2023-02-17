It may be fair to suggest that the Department of Health and Human Resources is too big, too unwieldy, too complex to be housed under one bureaucratic management umbrella, that no one manager, in all fairness, could possibly keep the $7.7 billion agency with more than 4,900 full-time employees running efficiently without a hiccup.
And that is exactly what we have been hearing out of the Legislature as it decides how to carve up the state agency that is failing on so many fronts that we have lost count.
But that notion, we think, loses sight of the fact that numerous Fortune 500 companies have operating revenues that dwarf what the state spends on looking after its most vulnerable populations.
The difference? Well, other than results, what is most obvious is that the CEO in the corner office in those big brand name American companies is a professional, a management expert who lives and breathes the company’s mission, someone trained to deliver results, someone who goes to work each and every day and has a board of directors whom he answers to. He or she is not a political hack, someone hired to serve a governor and bow to his edicts while ignoring how terribly children and families in foster care are being treated, despite how the Child Protective Services is understaffed and stressed beyond its capacity to check up on and remove from harm’s way at-risk children.
The problem is not DHHR, per se, or any other state agency, for that matter. The problem is proper management. The problem is Gov. Jim Justice.
What state in the U.S. has as many festering problems with its governance as West Virginia?
How many states have a Department of Health and Human Resources that has spent at least $73 million and as much as $172 million on a six-year-old management program that does not work to this day, that just this month failed to issue checks to foster families so that they could put food on the table, pay the bills and sign the kids up for extracurricular activities?
What kind of state agency should be allowed to ignore court-ordered updates in the treatment of patients at a state psychiatric hospital – where it has been alleged that patients were physically and verbally abused?
What kind of leadership in one of the nation’s poorest states makes certain that the state sits on more than $110 million in unspent welfare funds from a federal program designed to give families money for basics – like food for children – all during the pandemic when hunger by all measures was soaring?
Who does that?
What state does not hold its leadership accountable?
Remember when Gov. Justice in 2020 touted his plan to fix the state’s child welfare system? Staffing was an issue then, too, as it is today. His simple-minded solution: Hire 87 new social workers. Two years later, the situation had worsened. The state’s Child Protective Services worker vacancy rate had nearly doubled.
What kind of state agency would ship children in the foster care system to abusive out-of-state facilities? Who was in charge of vetting that facility and its record of care? And what kind of governor who routinely professes his love of children would let that happen without serious repercussions?
And now, with more than 6,000 kids in foster care, with a need for families to stand up, to show up and foster a child, what kind of state would subject them to a late payment? And how is that ever going to convince those prospective foster parents that the state will be a trustworthy partner?
There is more. So much more.
And it is not just DHHR.
West Virginia’s public education has lagged national outcomes for years – and yet nothing much has been fixed.
The state’s prisons have become hellholes where innocent people, defendants charged but not convicted, have gone to die from abusive treatment.
And now we learn that there is an internal investigation into alleged wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police.
Who is in charge?
How many within the management ranks are political appointees, cushy patronage jobs? And who among our elected representatives is demanding answers?
Who is the CEO in the corner office?
