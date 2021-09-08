We put some leaders in office as president and vice president who are naive and clueless to what the job entails. They are responsible for America for the lives of our soldiers, our citizens. The buck stops with them on Joint Chiefs of Staff and our senior generals. All are known as arm chair quarterbacks. They make poor decisions that effect soldiers lives and the success of the mission. They don’t listen to ground forces or the soldiers.
All of the offices in Washington forget the country they represent. With their speech they disrespect the country and its citizens. When they represent America abroad they need to show respect. Their lack of it speaks “non citizen.”
Calling your country racist and promoting wokeism reflects badly on you and shouts “non citizen” to all who would listen.
No president, the Pentagon, Joint Chiefs of Staff or Congress should never ever send our military on a needless mission. They should always have their backs.
Soldiers are trained to protect America’s interest, our homeland, to protect our allies, return safely after the mission and nothing more.
We have too many deaths, too many left behind, as we all witnessed lately.
The countless monuments, the wall of our war dead speak to the sacrifices made. Now, 13 more dead and countless Americans and allied Afghan interpreters left behind to endure the brutality and savagery of a country that lives in the 7th century on the treatment of the women and the people living there. No one should ever be left behind.
We saw our president disengage, not letting the grieving families do the talking about their loved ones.
We have to do better as Americans when we put people in office. Make those accountable like the president, vice president, speaker of the House, senators and Congressmen and Congresswomen. Make those accountable who put our military in harms way needlessly and poor judgment.
Our country’s survival depends on it. God help our country if we don’t.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring