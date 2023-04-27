Generally speaking, every person wants to be an overcomer, a success. So what does being an overcomer actually mean? It means: to master, prevail or surmount. So we as Christians who name the name of Jesus desire to be an overcomer, a spiritual success.
Jesus is our perfect example of an overcomer. Some of Jesus’s last words to His disciples before He went to the cross of Calvary were in John 16:33: "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation but be of good cheer I have overcome the world.” Everyone needs to know that to be an overcomer, it has to start with accepting Jesus’ blood as the only sacrifice for your sins.
Easter is a celebration of Jesus overcoming death, hell, and the grave. Victory is ours because of the price Jesus paid for our sins on Calvary. We, as the body of Christ, need to exercise our faith, knowing we have an eternal home in Heaven and meanwhile continue to do what Jesus told us in one of His parables "Occupy till I come" (Luke 19:13). We need to hold on with a firm grip and never let go.
Read your Bible, believe every word of it and allow it to be deeply embedded within your spirit. Pray and do not let newspaper articles, media reporters, or an unsaved relative or friend dissuade you from your relationship with Christ. We have absolutely nothing to go back to but we have His unfailing hand to direct our lives until He takes us home. You can be an overcomer in Christ!
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
