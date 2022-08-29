It is not often that newspaper folks start a week with an evacuation of their downtown and reports of a resident leaving bombs in the federal building and a local church.
But this is Bluefield, and we’re kind of special that way.
I usually emphasize to new hires that southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia is a robust news market.
Starting to think “robust” may be too mild of a word.
The incident last Monday started around 8:45 a.m. when a suspect identified by police as James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield, walked into the Kee Federal Building.
Fowler was armed with a box cutter, had a black backpack that he stated contained a bomb and had taped magazines to himself as makeshift body armor, according to a criminal complaint later filed by Detective-Lt. K.L. Adams, of the Bluefield Police Department.
“When a U.S. Marshal approached Fowler, he advised that he wanted to speak with them concerning national security and that he had a bomb in his bag,” Adams said in the criminal complaint. “It was also mentioned that Fowler advised that he wanted to be heard and someone was going to listen to him today. Fowler also mentioned that he had left a second device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street.”
Bluefield police officers found a suspicious bag in the bushes beside a church entrance. “At that point both the federal courthouse and the area surrounding the Westminster Church were evacuated and sectioned off. All roads in the areas were also closed. The (West Virginia) State Police Bomb Squad was contacted to respond to the locations of the packages.”
Authorities later learned that both devices were fake bombs, but not before that State Police detonated the courthouse device with a robot.
● ● ●
Interestingly, this is not the first hoax bomb incident that has resulted in the evacuation of downtown Bluefield.
In early September of 2015, a man armed with three firearms, and a device that was made to resemble a bomb, attempted to rob two downtown banks before being killed in an exchange of gunfire with Bluefield police officers.
The man, Cedric Maurice Williams, 33, of Bluefield, left a suspicious device made to resemble a bomb inside of First Century Bank before also robbing the nearby First Community Bank. He was met by officers with the Bluefield Police Department as he attempted to flee First Community Bank, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.
The downtown was, of course, cleared immediately after the chaos erupted. And this fake bomb, too, was detonated by the State Police.
When the city finally opened back up, bullet holes were visible on buildings around the bank where the standoff occurred.
Authorities said Williams was armed with an AK-47, a .45-caliber handgun and a .38-caliber revolver.
Following the shootout, Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow’s cruiser was riddled by bullet holes.
At the time, he told me it was by “the grace of God” he disabled the suspect’s semi-automatic weapon with his first shot.
When Williams attempted to exit First Community Bank he was met by Bluefield Police Department officers who were on the scene.
“The first shot I took at him I disabled his rifle,” Dillow said. “The good Lord was looking after us.”
Many in law enforcement refer to this as a “hand-of-God” moment.
● ● ●
Another interesting side note: When Williams robbed the two banks he was not in a vehicle but on a bicycle.
And yet one more fun fact: This was the second bank robbery by an individual on a bicycle in the city’s history.
● ● ●
This mayhem makes it sound like Bluefield is akin to an Old West town where cops and bad guys sling guns on a daily basis.
The thing is, that is not the case.
I have worked in this city for 30 years, and have never felt safer.
Chief Dillow, Lt. Adams and the officers at the Bluefield Police Department have worked extremely hard through the years to enhance protection in the city and rid it of crime. New K-9 units have been added, more community outreach is underway, and if a bad guy – or gal – commits a violent act, they are usually arrested quickly.
In court documents, it states that Fowler, the suspect in Monday’s incident, is believed to have mental hygiene issues.
While I am sympathetic to that, I am also keenly aware of the realities of today’s world and the fact that law enforcement has to take these threats seriously.
It’s good to know hard-working, heroic public servants who are ready to stand in the line of danger to protect us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.