When the high school halls were covered with handmade posters and colorful school merch, one could assume there was a big sporting event that night. From the morning and evening announcements that rang through the intercoms, everyone was reminded that there was indeed a game, and everyone should come to cheer on the school team. Then, when the bell rang to go home, everyone seemed to be a little more amped than usual. Everyone would flood out of the school doors wearing some kind of spirit day clothing.
Someone would ask, “Are you going to the game?”
Then, friends would plan what they were going to do before the game and what time they were going to be at the basketball game.
High school games were the chosen entertainment for the night. But these nights weren’t just for students. They were for families, past students and people from the town. They were what brought the community together or even what tore them apart for a day.
At these games, memories were made. Still to this day, talking about an old game that happened years ago brings a smile and childlike joy. On the other hand, some still remember the strong emotions they had over the rival school. All in good fun, of course.
But they are stories that families have told to their kids, rekindling the old school passion of both support and smack. They are the stories behind the old trophies in the glass case that some teacher tells as if it happened last week. These memories live on and have a special kind of hold on the community.
These basketball game nights were spent in a full gymnasium that was often left without a spare seat. It was a night of overstimulation. Loud cheers, constant buzzing, squeaking shoes and sitting close to people who might be strangers. It was a night of fun. Both sides of the court talking smack and watching the clock count down to the last seconds. All would be the hot topic of discussion on the car ride home.
In a small community, there might not be much going on. There are no city lights or shopping centers to stand around and waste time in. There might not even be a Walmart. But as long as there are high school sports and good rivalry, that’s all it needs in order to have a good night of fun.
Some might not understand how important these nights are to some communities, but the passion from the entire town is unmatched. For generations, it’s something that has held towns together. Even with towns slowly growing and new technology, high school games are still going to be the talk of the town. No matter how old one gets, there’s something energizing about joining in and watching a game. Everyone in the building is excited. No one is in the middle. Everyone is passionate about one side or the other.
For a few hours, the entire community joins together. They might yell a little bit at one another, but it’s just tradition.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.