Yes, this is Saturday and, yes, you are holding the largest regular edition of The Register-Herald that has been printed in nearly two years.
Way back in late March of 2020 when the coronavirus had reared its ugly head in our largely rural and sparsely populated backyard, visiting us last in its spread across all 50 states, back when businesses, one after another, were forced to close their doors, some temporarily, others permanently, and with shutdowns and lockdowns and people sheltering in place, with folks packing up essential tools and laptops to work from home, well, commerce and social engagement in our communities and advertising revenue at the ol’ paper – as you might well imagine – fell through the floorboards.
They were, to say the least, dispiriting days.
To keep the business viable, to continue to serve this community of small towns and distant hollers with the best report our resources could support, we made a bunch of strategic moves, none of which anyone here much liked. Some of them, like furloughing full-time employees, well, that brought a bitter taste and some pretty dark days.
I was not in a good place and was having a hard time figuring out what kind of report we could put together with what people we had remaining on staff.
In addition to the loss of staffers, we reduced the number of days we went to press, eliminating Saturday and Monday publication days, and trimming the number of pages we printed each day that remained.
Those days do not seem so long ago, but here we are, on Saturday, all holding what we are calling the Weekend edition of the newspaper. There will be no Sunday paper, but this Saturday edition just might be the gift that keeps on giving.
Like a lot of you that I have heard from in the past month, I, too, love a Sunday paper. Always have from my earliest recollections. But then, I enjoy most everything about Sunday, a day to push back from the work-a-day world, a day to exhale, to actually enjoy a cup of coffee and to soak up some good storytelling in the local paper or at the family dinner table. I like opening a bottle of wine and cooking on Sundays. The paper is never far.
For a guy who has the proverbial ink flowing through his veins, for the guy who loves the tactile feel of paper pressed between thumb and forefinger, in hand rather than on a screen connected to the dark waters of the bottomless well of the internet, well, I have seen better days in an industry that hasn’t seen so many in the past couple of decades.
But today, well, I am satisfied that we have arrived here with a slightly different paper than what we were publishing two years ago – and a better version of our former self, too, by a long shot – bigger, certainly, by four pages than what we typically printed on Sundays of these past two years, but also a more certain sense of what we are, what kind of report we can assemble during the week. There are also a couple of additional voices back in features and additional content that a majority of readers turn to – just for the laughs.
There is Willow Ferguson, our newest youth columnist, who is asking you to tag along on her journey from the rural recesses of Greenbrier County through the last days of high school where she excels as a National Honor Society member and then on to college in the fall.
She writes well, exceptionally so for a high school kid, but she is even more impressive when you have the opportunity as I did recently to sit and have a conversation. Her words are precise and well chosen. She completes her paragraphs without running off on a tangent. She is focused, sincere and serious – with a smile.
Also new to these pages is Michele Koeniger, executive chef at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, who is sharing original recipes with us. Keoniger has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, has worked as executive chef throughout the region at various popular dining destinations, and came up with a hearty soup to serve in a bread bowl for her first weekly recipe, perfect for the winter weather that came calling with the new year.
Willow and Michele will be joined in features with two daily comics pages – both Saturday’s and Monday’s versions – and the games and puzzles that come with those.
And, yes, that means we have fully restored seven days of comics in the paper even though we are still on a five-day schedule.
My sincere apologies to the couple of readers who called to say they wanted us to keep the full page of stock listings, which we have decided to drop in favor of more local copy.
These past couple of decades have brought a lot of stress for newsprint ragamuffins. I do not recall the exact number of newspapers that have stopped the presses permanently, the number of cities and communities large and small that are now without a paper, daily or otherwise. I do not want to look up how may thousands of journalists have been laid off without hope of ever seeing their byline, their photo, their well-crafted headline or their well-designed page in a newspaper ever again.
I can tell you this: There was a day not all that long ago when the city of Denver and the state of Colorado had some 600 journalists, between two competing papers, The Denver Post and The Rocky Mountain News, keeping tabs on local, state and federal officials. Now, there is but one major newspaper in that city and state and about 60 journalists.
You think greedy and self-serving politicians haven’t noticed?
Thankfully, we are still open for business here in the southern reaches of the state, keeping our eyes on those in government, those in power and those whom we have trusted with public license to advance policy that serves the greater good.
Today’s paper, a big one, is a manifestation of the promise we have for the communities we serve, our advertisers, our readers, both of whom we can never thank enough for their support.
The Register-Herald is a fighter and a survivor – not unlike the communities we cover – a little community newspaper that punches above its weight.
That’s a good thing for any community – on either a Saturday or a Sunday.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.