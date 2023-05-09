“Onward, Christian soldiers, marching as to war. With the cross of Jesus, going on before.” Soldiers of G.I., God Incarnate, are volunteers with Jesus being the Commanding Officer. The Holy Scripture is the Code of Conduct. Soldiers are led, guided, and taught by the Holy Spirit. Faith, prayer, the Word of God, and the full armor of God are the weapons of warfare. Soldiers are trained by experience, tried by adversity, and tested by fire. Ephesians 6:10-18 states:
“10 Finally, be strong in the Lord … 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground…14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 … take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests…”
I am a soldier saluting my king, praising his name, and building for his kingdom. He freed me from the bondage of sin. I am justified and sanctified so that he will be glorified. I am more than a conqueror because Christ strengthens me. The devil cannot defeat me, people cannot disillusion me, weather cannot weary me, sickness cannot stop me, battles will not beat me, money cannot buy me, governments cannot silence me, death cannot destroy me, and Hell cannot handle me. Here I stand. Will you stand with me? Onward, Christian soldiers!
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
