Healthy Grandfamilies program is beginning its spring session

I presented to you an earlier column about the Healthy Grandfamilies program with which the United Way of Southern West Virginia is proud to partner with West Virginia State University to deliver in our community.
The spring class of this program begins tomorrow and there is still time to register by contacting Christina Cowley at 304-253-2111 or ccowley@unitedwayswv.org.
Our first program was in the fall and we had 15 “grandfamilies” graduate from the program.
There is a national epidemic that is very apparent in our communities in which a new family dynamic has arisen — that is “grandfamilies.” Nationally, over 2.5 million grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren. For every one child in the foster care system, 25 are being raised by grandparents or relatives outside the system. West Virginia ranks fourth among all states in the percentage of grandparents responsible for their grandchildren. As of 2015, the seven counties in West Virginia served by the United Way of Southern West Virginia had 6,774 households where grandchildren were residing with their grandparents. Common reasons for grandparents raising their grandchildren are death of parent, abandonment or neglect, incarceration, substance abuse, unemployment, financial problems, mental illness, divorce, teen pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, abuse or family violence, and military deployment. Challenges faced by custodial grandparents are legal status, financial support, health care/mental health care, school, child behavior, family relationships, support services, fair and equal treatment, and often times dealing with the addiction of an adult child.
Based on these statistics, United Way saw a great need in our community to provide support for families in these situations and has become a part of the Healthy Grandfamilies Program which utilizes curriculum developed by West Virginia State University. This is a FREE educational and support program for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. United Way is coordinating the program in Raleigh County and supporting programs in the other six counties. This program offers sessions on 10 unique topics faced by these grandparents — Communication, Parenting in the 21st Century, Family Relationships, Healthcare and Self Care Literacy, Stress, Nutrition, Technology/Social Media/Cyberbullying, Navigating the School System, Navigating the Legal System, and Family Response to Addiction.
The grandparents who graduated from the fall program came from diverse backgrounds but one thing they had in common was an immense, unfathomable love for their grandchildren. Not one of them would have ever guessed that they would be parenting a second time around, but they get up every day, get their grandchildren ready for school, and make sure these children know they are valued and loved despite any trauma or adverse experiences they have previously faced. These grandparents who have stepped up to the plate to take in their grandchildren in time of family crisis are the unsung superheroes of the opioid epidemic that our region, our state and our nation are facing. For us to be able to offer them support and resources about community programs is a small gift that we can give them for the sacrifices they make every day to ensure the success of our community’s children.
This program is not only about bringing resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren, but also about creating social, peer-to-peer connections among these grandparents so they have a strong support system throughout their journey and know they are not alone in facing this situation.
Healthy Grandfamilies is a free initiative that includes nine sessions over 10 weeks, with follow-up services. Each session provides valuable resources and dialogue, child care, and dinner. The meetings begin tomorrow, March 10, and are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Raleigh County Community Action Association, 111 Lebanon Lane, Beckley. Anyone is welcome, not just Raleigh County, but all surrounding counties as well. We hope to graduate even more families in the spring’s group meetings. If you or a family you know needs this program, please sign up to be a part of the Healthy Grandfamilies program and make sure any family in need knows about this program.
This program is just one amazing example of how the donations made by all of you in our community to United Way of Southern West Virginia help make our community stronger. Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by making your contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s
United Way Campaign chair.