In March 1997 the final edition of the Bramwell Aristocrat was printed. Its content contained one headline, in all caps, on the front page.
“EDITOR IS DEAD.”
The remaining five pages of the monthly, southern West Virginia newspaper were blank.
The editor of the small-town publication, Bob Barnett, had put plans in place for this last issue before his sudden death.
He had covered the news passionately in life and, in the afterlife, continued to sell papers.
I was a young Lifestyles editor when “Volume 109, No. 3” of the Aristocrat hit the printing presses. We all gasped when we saw the paper, never imagining someone would have such gumption.
I met Mr. Barnett a time or two, but did not know him well. However, he always struck me as an old-school newspaper guy.
● ● ●
On days when I have an inkling to feel old, I think back to all the changes I have witnessed in this industry during my tenure in the newsroom.
I remember wax machines and camera rooms and the smell of ink hanging heavy in the air during afternoon press runs.
Some may wonder, “What is a wax machine?”
The answer is that it mimics its description – it is a machine that coats the backside of a piece of paper with wax.
This was necessary because, decades ago, newspaper pages were “pasted up” on real-size, heavy stock grids.
Stories and headlines were printed out to fit a certain space on a page – think of assembling a puzzle, but with content and photos – then sent through the waxer. A night-time production crew would then use X-acto blades to cut out the articles and place them in their designated spots.
It sounds archaic now, and in retrospect it was.
In our newsroom every headline and story required lines of code. Editors had to set the length of the headline, the number of columns, the size of the font, the required leading and more. At times, it felt like a brutal nightmare.
Once, during my early days, I attempted to “wrap” a Thanksgiving story around a piece of art of a cornucopia.
It should have been simple.
It wasn’t.
Each line of the story required a different line of code, and for well over an hour I attempted to perfect the measurements.
Success was not mine.
Finally, I looked up to see production crew member Vanessa Hurt cutting out every word in my story and manually pasting them around the Thanksgiving artwork.
She was a lifesaver in a moment I will always remember.
● ● ●
Once pages were pasted up, they went to the camera room. Again, it’s as its name implies – a room-sized camera took a photo of the page and produced a newspaper-size negative.
These negatives were then burned onto metal plates which were used to print the paper on the press.
The press, by the way, was a mammoth three-story structure that could spit out hundreds of papers in mere minutes.
Sadly, our press was decommissioned in 2016. But, we all knew beforehand that its days were coming to an end. It was old, and tired and weary. Our press foreman at the time told me it would cost millions to replace her.
With today’s technology, however, there was no need.
There is no longer any paste up or camera room or hot wax machine.
Pages are designed on a computer, sent to an off-site printer, then ferried back to Bluefield for morning distribution.
● ● ●
I often wonder what editors like Mr. Barnett would think of this new era, when websites and social media are as powerful as the smell of ink on newsprint in the mornings.
It is indeed a state-of-the-art day, and a modern age, but I do believe the tenets of journalism remain the same.
Accuracy. Fairness. Comprehensiveness. And speed with the scoop.
Also, don’t forget those catchy headlines that make readers pick up the paper.
