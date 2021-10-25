Headline writers would be well advised to put away the boilerplate “Democrats near deal” until Sen. Joe Manchin signals his thumbs up for the presses to roll.
West Virginia’s conservative Democrat and senior senator spent part of the weekend, according to multiple news reports out of DC, camping with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home, hammering out the final details of what had been a progressive and ambitious $3.5 trillion Build Back Better spending bill. In its original form, the legislation would have been a once-in-a-lifetime recasting of social support programs and, simultaneously, tackled climate change in a significant manner – from the carbonless side of the ledger.
But the price tag was too rich for Manchin’s blood – to say nothing of turning our collective back on the coal and gas industries.
So programs were slashed a while ago – to a tune of a $2-trillion deal, and then maybe, we read, all the way to $1.5 trillion, Manchin’s original target. We will find out soon enough the final dollar figure. For now, as suggested, hold the headlines. Sen. Manchin is still writing the final draft of this piece of history.
In the meantime, it is fair to contemplate why Manchin is taking such a hard tack against significant winds of change coming from the port side – the progressive, liberal, left-leaning caucus of his party. He has said that he would not support anything that he could not explain back home, but polling shows that much of the Biden bill gets high marks across the state, from conservatives and liberals.
And why not. Biden’s Build Back Better plan would cut taxes for most Americans, raise taxes on the rich, train more workers and lower costs for health care, childcare, education and housing.
The proposal is full of plans to benefit poorer and working class Americans – such as you will find in spades all across the Mountain State. By way of example, the Child Tax Credit – rumored to be on the chopping block – provides direct monthly payments from the IRS to families making less than $200,000. Can I see a show of hands? The Build Back Better plan would make those credits permanent. For that poor stiff who’s been working his or her life away to make the country run and to put food on the family table, what’s not to like about that “thank you” in the form of federal assistance?
There is evidence, too, that the proposals in the spending plans are more popular among grassroots Republicans than their political representatives.
When the nonpartisan nonprofit WorkMoney surveyed more than 50,000 of its 2 million members nationwide, it found 81 percent of respondents said they supported the president’s plan – and that includes 66 percent of conservatives who took the survey.
Also, 80 percent of more than 800 people surveyed in West Virginia believe Sen. Manchin should vote to pass the bill – including 77 percent of conservatives who responded to the survey.
I understand Manchin’s reistance to climate change provisions. He is, after all, West Virginia’s senator, doing his constituency’s bidding, and the Mountain State is one of the country’s top coal- and gas-producing states. The latest development that is being reported is that Manchin wants to remove or modify a provision in the legislation that would impose a fee on emissions of methane, a powerful planet-warming pollutant that leaks from oil and gas wells.
No surprise that Manchin had already skuttled a program in the Biden bill that would have rapidly shut down coal and gas-fired power plants and replaced them with wind and solar power. In this alone, Manchin effectively succeeded in stripping the bill of its most powerful climate change provision. And that right there shows you the power of one senator in an evenly divided Senate.
But because of Manchin’s unyielding manner in these matters, newspapers far and wide are reporting this: Manchin eclipses all other colleagues in the amount of political donations from the coal and gas industry – nearly double the second largest recipient. The Guardian reported, “He is also the No 1 beneficiary of donations from the coal mining sector, leads the way in money accepted from gas pipeline operators, and is sixth in the ranking of senatorial donations from electricity utilities.”
At the end of the day or a political career, the measure of one’s work, I believe, will be on what side of history a person stood. Certainly, all will be judged in the moment, but 20 years from now, given how climate change is already scaring the land, given the widening wealth gap in the country, how will history regard Joe Manchin? What winds of change was he willing to weather for the sake of doing the right thing?
We shall see – perhaps all too soon.
J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald.