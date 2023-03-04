Hats off to Mr. Rick Leeber for his letter in the Thursday, February 23rd, paper.
He voiced what a lot of us were thinking. Just when we think The Register-Herald could not get any worse and still call themselves a newspaper, well, surprise.
Everyone involved in the printing and release of that story Saturday, Feb. 18th, should go to work for the animal shelter. They know the meaning of the words compassion and heart.
So thank you, Mr. Rick Leeber, and shame on you, Register-Herald.
Connie Pusateri
Prosperity
