I noticed 1st District Congressman David McKinley was one of only 13 Republicans who voted for the Democrat led trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. McKinley’s firm, McKinley and Associates, makes a great deal of their money from government contracts. Of course that had nothing to do with his vote. That’s why I expect his firm won’t bid on any of that trillion-dollar work that will be floating around. I’m trying really, really hard to find a politician that I have respect for.
Neil Gwinn
Meadow Bridge