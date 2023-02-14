Well, this will be interesting – if you are a fan, like me, of tragicomedy with fatally flawed characters publicly humiliating themselves on center stage.
On Tuesday, Nikki Haley threw her proverbial hat in the ring to be the Republican nominee for president. (Tip: She won’t win.) The former U.N. ambassador in the Donald Trump administration and governor of South Carolina before that, Haley became the first major rival to show the temerity to officially challenge her former boss. Thus, until some other credible candidate follows suit, she will be the lone fish in the barrel for the former president to take pot shots at. And he will, almost relentlessly, because that is what he is good at, belittling people, in addition to grifting countries, including our own, and innocent people, like so many of his supporters, separating them from whatever wealth they may have to support his lavish lifestyle at Mar-a-Lago in sunny Florida, hanging out with the infamously rich and the morally repulsive, which makes him so very relatable to middle-class voters across the great Midwest.
He gets us.
The Donald, as you know, announced his intentions to run for president again in a low-wattage rally where most everyone in attendance was yawning, bored to tears, checking their watches and ignoring whatever the candidate was trying to say. That came shortly after he impressed one and all by helping his party severely underperform in last year’s midterm elections. Hey, he did his best.
This is the appropriate place to mention that Trump lost the popular vote in his two runs for the presidency, and he was the first president since 1932 to lose reelection, the House and the Senate. Quite a record, there.
So there’s that weight around his ankles.
Will this time be different. No.
There are those within the party who say they want to move on, that they prefer another candidate who can win. Won’t happen. But what will be interesting to watch are the contortions people like Haley will attempt to disentangle themselves from the former president.
Already, Haley has quite the record.
Back in 2016, when Trump was a bit of an affront to the traditions and brand of the Grand Old Party of old people, Haley characterized Trump as a racist that the party must reject. In a campaign appearance in support of “Little” Marco Rubio, as Trump called the Florida senator, Haley said, “I will not stop until we fight a man that chooses not to disavow the K.K.K. That is not a part of our party. That is not who we want as president.”
Such a courageous, principled warrior for right, not might. She would stand her ground, never give an inch. Until she did.
And after Trump won the presidency with the support of white nationalists, neo-fascists, misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration white guys and, yes, K.K.K. wannabes? “I’m just giddy,” Haley said, “and if you talk to any of the governors here, we are so excited at the possibility and the opportunities that are going to be here.”
Giddy, she said.
Yes, a candidate of such character and integrity – not.
Listen, it won’t be long before the questions about her duplicitous flips and flops wear her down. But while she may be the first, she will not be the last.
As has been said, Donald Trump did not change the Republican Party. He revealed it.
